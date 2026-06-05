Girlfriend of mob boss jailed for 15 months for laundering over half a million euro

Hannah O'Connor, the girlfriend of mob boss Keith Boylan, has been jailed for 15 months for laundering over half a million euro in illicit funds on his behalf for nearly four years.

The girlfriend of mob boss Keith Boylan has been jailed for 15 months for laundering over half a million euro in illicit funds on his behalf for nearly four years.

Hannah O'Connor pleaded guilty to money laundering and theft of social welfare payments between 2019 and 2022. She admitted to breaching Section 251 of the Social Welfare Consolidation Act 2005 and Section 4 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001. The court heard that O'Connor had two young children with Boylan, who is the head of the Boylan Organised Crime Group, a violent gang involved in drug dealing and the Drogheda feud.

The group's 'second in command' is Boylan's brother Josh. The brothers have been on-the-run overseas since January 2020. The investigation into O'Connor's bank accounts forms part of an investigation relating to the Boylan Organised Crime Group targeting money laundering. The Permanent TSB account, which was used to launder monies connected to criminal conduct, received €80,287 from the Department of Social Protection between 2019 and 2022.

O'Connor was not entitled to claim €75,793 of this amount due to failure to disclose income and other means. A total of €251,738 was laundered through her Revolut account, which was used in various locations across the world by Boylan, including Cancun in Mexico, Istanbul in Turkey, Dubai and Belgrade in Serbia between 2020 and 2022. The theft from Social Welfare charge relates to O'Connor claiming social welfare but failing to inform the Department of her income and other means.

The court also heard that Boylan used O'Connor's account to obtain pandemic unemployment payments (PUP) and put the money in her account. When interviewed after her arrest in May 2023, O'Connor told gardai that she is the girlfriend of Keith Boylan but that they had broken up several times. She told gardai that Boylan left Drogheda in January 2020, leaving her to raise their first child on her own. They now have two children together.

O'Connor told gardai that Boylan was extremely manipulative, intimidating and she was afraid of him. The defence counsel said that O'Connor did not see anything untoward when she first got into a relationship with Boylan and that she acted as a conduit to launder illegal money to Boylan. The defence counsel also said that O'Connor wants to have her own independent means of support and has trained in personal fitness





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Hannah O'connor Keith Boylan Money Laundering Social Welfare Payments Permanent TSB Account Revolut Account Drogheda Feud Boylan Organised Crime Group

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