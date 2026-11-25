Glanbia shares fall 12 percent amid concerns over Costco's Kirkland whey competition and hedging costs. The Kilkenny nutrition giant faces pressure despite strong half-year revenue growth driven by global supplement demand.

Glanbia recorded a significant decline in market valuation with up to half a billion euros erased in less than a week. The sharp drop reflects mounting investor anxiety regarding intensified rivalry in the United States and the efficacy of the company's whey hedging strategy. Shares in the Kilkenny-headquartered nutrition group tumbled more than 12 per cent to €16.85, marking a 52-week low since Friday's close.

Costco Kirkland Relaunch Drives Share Decline

The stock slide was directly triggered by the relaunch last week of US retailer Costco's own brand whey alternative under the Kirkland label. Investors fear this move will aggressively eat into Glanbia's US market share, particularly given the competitive pricing structure. Glanbia's signature Optimum Nutrition brand remains one of the top-selling protein products globally, generating $1.3 billion or €1.19 billion in annual turnover for the group. However, the relaunched Kirkland product is priced 8-12 per cent below Optimum Nutrition, creating immediate margin pressure. When the own-brand product launched two years ago, Glanbia's product lost valuable shelf space, a scenario investors are deeply concerned will repeat itself.

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Whey Hedging Strategy Faces Scrutiny

Beyond competitive threats, financial analysts are closely examining Glanbia's supply chain management regarding raw material costs. Investors are concerned that the company has hedged a substantial amount of whey supply at relatively high prices just as the cost of whey has come down considerably in recent months. This mismatch between contracted costs and current market rates has prompted a reassessment of the company's near-term profitability. Consequently, Morgan Stanley downgraded Glanbia's share rating last week, explicitly citing higher contracted whey costs as a primary factor in their revised outlook.

Company Spokesperson Defends Long-Term Strategy

In response to the volatile trading conditions, a spokesperson for Glanbia declined to comment on short-term share price movements. Instead, the representative emphasized that the company is maintaining its focus on continuing to execute its strategy, deliver for customers and consumers, and creating long-term value for shareholders. The statement reinforced that the fundamentals of the business remain strong and that management continues to see attractive opportunities across its portfolio and end markets. This steady communication aims to stabilize confidence among stakeholders who may be reacting to the immediate negative sentiment.

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Analyst Highlights Overreaction in Market Sentiment

Goodbody analyst Patrick Higgins argued that the sell-off in Glanbia shares was overdone and failed to account for key nutritional variables. He noted that the effective price differential between Optimum Nutrition and the Kirkland product is less significant than the headline pack-price gap once adjusted for serving size and nutritional content. Higgins also highlighted that declines seen in Optimum Nutrition during the original Kirkland launch partly reflected lost shelf space, whereas there is no suggestion this has happened this time around. Furthermore, Kirkland protein currently appears to be available only across some regions, limiting its immediate national impact.

Strong Half-Year Performance Supports Outlook

Despite recent headwinds, the company reported robust financial performance earlier in the year. In August, the nutrition group reported a 7 per cent jump in revenue for the first six months of the year. This included a 25 per cent spike in demand for Optimum Nutrition, which helped drive overall growth. At the time, chief executive Hugh McGuire stated that increased global demand for weight-loss drugs was providing a tailwind for sales, as users are advised to increase protein intake to help preserve muscle mass while losing weight. Protein sales accounted for half of Glanbia's $2.1 billion or €1.8 billion revenue for the six months to the end of June, underscoring the critical importance of this segment to the corporation's overall health.