Glanbia Reports Strong Q1 2026 Performance, Raises EPS Growth Outlook

Glanbia, the Kilkenny-based nutrition group, has reported robust financial performance in the first quarter of 2026, with earnings per share (EPS) growth expected at the upper end of its 7 per cent to 11 per cent range. The company highlighted an 11.5 per cent increase in like-for-like revenues in its performance nutrition division, driven by strong demand for protein powders, shakes, and bars. Overall group revenues rose by 7.2 per cent, supported by an 8.2 per cent increase in sales volume. CEO Hugh McGuire emphasized the company’s focus on its medium-term strategy despite geopolitical uncertainties.

Glanbia , the Kilkenny-based nutrition group, has reported robust financial performance in the first quarter of 2026, driven by strong demand across its business units. The company now anticipates earnings per share (EPS) growth at the upper end of its previously projected 7 per cent to 11 per cent range for the year.

This positive outlook follows a trading update ahead of its annual general meeting (AGM), where Glanbia highlighted an 11.5 per cent increase in like-for-like revenues in its performance nutrition division, which includes protein powders, shakes, and bars targeted at fitness enthusiasts and dieters. Overall, group revenues rose by 7.2 per cent, fueled by an 8.2 per cent surge in sales volume, though this was slightly tempered by a 1 per cent dip in prices.

Hugh McGuire, Glanbia’s chief executive, emphasized the company’s commitment to its medium-term strategy despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainties. The performance nutrition segment remains a key driver, benefiting from sustained consumer interest in health and wellness products.

Additionally, Glanbia’s ingredient solutions continue to see steady demand, contributing to the overall growth. The company’s ability to navigate market fluctuations while maintaining strong revenue growth underscores its resilience in a competitive industry. Analysts have noted that Glanbia’s focus on innovation and product diversification has positioned it well to capitalize on emerging trends in the nutrition sector.

As the company prepares for its AGM, investors are likely to scrutinize its plans for further expansion and how it intends to mitigate risks associated with global economic volatility. The positive quarterly results have bolstered confidence among shareholders, with many viewing Glanbia as a stable investment in an otherwise uncertain market. The company’s strategic initiatives, including investments in research and development, are expected to drive long-term growth and maintain its competitive edge.

Glanbia’s performance also reflects broader trends in the nutrition industry, where consumer preferences are increasingly shifting toward functional and performance-oriented products. As the company continues to execute its strategy, it remains well-positioned to meet evolving market demands and deliver value to its stakeholders





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