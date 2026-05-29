Glasgow Warriors Edge Past Connacht in URC Quarter-Final Thriller

A dramatic United Rugby Championship quarter-final saw Glasgow Warriors overcome Connacht with a series of tries, a disallowedscore, and a yellow card, securing a hard-fought victory at Scotstoun Stadium.

Glasgow Warriors hosted Connacht Rugby in the United Rugby Championship quarter-finals at Scotstoun Stadium . The match featured an early try from Connacht's Cian Prendergast, converted by Sam Gilbert, giving the visitors a 7-0 lead.

Glasgow responded quickly with a try from Patrick Schickerling, followed by a conversion from George Horne to level the scores at 7-7. The game was marked by physical play and key moments including a yellow card for Glasgow's Sam Illo for offside. Johnny Matthews appeared to score a second try for Glasgow but it was disallowed after a TMO review found Matt Fagerson had obstructed Bundee Aki.

Connacht started strongly with early pressure and a lineout near the try line that resulted in a held-up decision. Glasgow's defensive resilience was tested but they held firm. Team news noted significant absentees: Sean Jansen for Connacht and Jack Carty due to personal reasons. Glasgow had a strong home record with only two URC losses at Scotstoun since the 2023/24 season, while Connacht had never won there since 2010.

The lineups featured notable players: Glasgow captained by Kyle Steyn, and Connacht captained by Cian Prendergast. The match promised intense competition between two in-form sides, with Stuart Lancaster guiding Connacht in their pursuit of a semi-final spot. The live coverage ensured comprehensive updates as the action unfolded





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