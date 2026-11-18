The Glastonbury Festival has unveiled its 2025 headliners and supporting acts including Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Cher. Tickets sold out immediately upon release on October 4th. See the full roster and Irish acts confirmed for the event.

The Glastonbury Festival has officially announced its headline artists and supporting performers for next summer's event, marking one of the most anticipated reveals in the global music calendar. The lineup features global superstars including Harry Styles, Sam Fender, Billie Eilish, and Cher as the primary headliners for the 2025 festival. This announcement follows the immediate sell-out of tickets, which went on sale on October 4th and were purchased within minutes of becoming available to the public.

Global Headliners and International Star Power

The headliners for Glastonbury 2025 represent a diverse array of musical genres and generations, ensuring broad appeal for attendees from around the world. Harry Styles, known for his massive global tours and chart-topping albums, will take the main Pyramid Stage. He is joined by Billie Eilish, who has become one of the most influential artists of her generation with her unique sonic style and widespread acclaim.

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Cher, the legendary pop icon and actress, joins the roster as another headliner, bringing decades of history and enduring popularity to the festival. Her inclusion highlights the festival's commitment to celebrating both contemporary hits and timeless musical heritage. Sam Fender completes the quartet of main stage headliners, representing the current wave of powerful British rock and anthem-writing talent.

Confirmed Irish Talent and Rising Stars

In addition to the international stars, several prominent Irish acts have been confirmed for stages across the festival grounds. Florence Road, the all-female four-piece band from Bray, will perform at the event. The group has demonstrated steady growth in recent years, having supported major artists such as Olivia Rodrigo on previous tours.

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Florence Road also received the announcement that they will support the Foo Fighters during their upcoming shows at Croke Park next summer, further solidifying their status as rising stars in the live music scene. Their inclusion at Glastonbury underscores their rising profile in the international market. Meanwhile, Kingfishr has dominated the Irish charts with their hit song Killeagh, which recently gained significant traction in the region.

Kingfishr recently made a notable surprise appearance at Niall Horan's final show at the 3Arena, demonstrating their high visibility in the current music landscape. Galway DJ KETTAMA was also confirmed for the lineup, bringing the electronic and dance music elements to the festival's diverse programming. These Irish acts serve as a strong bridge between local talent and the global stage.

Additional Artists and Supporting Roster

Beyond the headline names, a extensive list of additional artists has been revealed, covering a wide spectrum of musical styles. Confirmed acts include Lily Allen, Adela, Massive Attack, Sombr, Basement Jaxx, Ellie Goulding, Hot Chip, Lola Young, Robyn, Sienna Spiro, and The Streets. Each artist brings a dedicated fanbase and distinct sound to the Glastonbury experience.

Massive Attack, pioneers of trip-hop, will add depth to the electronic offerings, while Robyn and Ellie Goulding bring polished pop sensibilities. The inclusion of acts like The Streets and Basement Jaxx ensures that the festival remains a hub for both indie credibility and dance-floor energy. This breadth of talent reflects the curatorial strategy of showcasing varied and high-quality performances.

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Ticket Demand and Festival Logistics

The rapid sell-out of tickets on October 4th highlights the intense demand for Glastonbury 2025. The fact that tickets disappeared within minutes indicates that the lineup successfully met the expectations of fans and industry observers. This immediate depletion of stock suggests that the combination of Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and other major acts drove record-breaking interest.

Attendees who missed the initial sale are left waiting, as the announcement made it clear that the event is sold out. The festival's ability to sustain such high demand reinforces its status as a premier destination for music lovers. The inclusion of both legacy acts like Cher and current chart-toppers ensures that the event continues to attract a wide demographic of audiences for next summer's performances.