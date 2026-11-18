The official Glastonbury 2027 lineup announces Harry Styles, Sam Fender, and Billie Eilish as headliners. Tickets cost £408 and sold out instantly on October 4th after the announcement. Read the full details now.

Festival organizers have officially unveiled the inaugural artist roster for Glastonbury 2027, presenting the youngest cohort of headliners in the event's modern history. The pyramid stage will be commanded by three major acts: North Shields singer-songwriter Sam Fender takes the Friday slot, former One Direction star Harry Styles headlines on Saturday, and US pop sensation Billie Eilish closes the festival on Sunday night. This announcement marks the return of the world's most famous music gathering to Worthy Farm in June after a scheduled fallow year in 2026 allowed the site to recover.

Fender Styles and Eilish Lead Historic Lineup

Sam Fender, Harry Styles, and Billie Eilish will all be in their twenties or early thirties when the festival takes place next June. Fender and Styles will both be 33 years old, while Eilish will be 25. Eilish returns to the main stage for a second time after becoming the festival's youngest solo headliner in 2022. She previously made her festival debut on the Other stage in 2019 and performed second to Fender on the Pyramid stage in 2022. Fender had originally been scheduled for the cancelled 2020 edition but missed the 2019 performance due to illness. For Styles, this represents his very first appearance as a performer at the iconic Somerset event.

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Cher and Kraftwerk Make Rare Festival Appearances

The lineup features several high-profile debuts and unexpected returns that defy recent career trajectories. Legendary pop icon Cher has secured an unexpected Sunday afternoon legends slot, a rare move for an artist who has not toured since 2020 and claimed to have released her final album in 2024. German electronic pioneers Kraftwerk will also headline the West Holts stage for the first time in the festival's history. These additions join a broader list of premiering acts including the Québécois microtonal rock duo Angine de Poitrine and the Grammy-nominated Womack Sisters. Both artists are making their Glastonbury debuts following a wave of critical acclaim and award nominations in the United States and Europe.

Returning Icons and Emerging Talent Join Forces

Established artists and rising stars share the bill in a diverse mix of genres that defines the festival's eclectic appeal. The London trio The XX are set to perform around the release of their fourth studio album, which has not yet been announced. Returning headliners and major acts include Lily Allen, Little Simz, Chase and Status, Massive Attack, Ezra Collective, and FKA twigs. Pop fans have a long list of names to anticipate, including Blood Orange, Christine and the Queens, Chvrches, Ellie Goulding, Flo, Kacey Musgraves, Keo, Leon Bridges, Lianne La Havas, Lola Young, Nao, Robyn, Skye Newman, Teddy Swims, Texas, Thee Sacred Souls, Thundercat, and Underscores. Guitar enthusiasts will find a strong rock presence featuring Crowded House, Dinosaur Jr, Getdown Services, Jamie T, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Primal Scream, Saint Etienne, the War on Drugs, Westside Cowboy, and Wunderhorse.

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Ticket Prices Break Record After Rapid Sellout

The commercial response to the 2027 announcement was immediate and intense, with tickets selling out within minutes of going on sale on October 4th. This year's edition introduces a new pricing structure, marking the first time general admission has exceeded the £400 threshold. Tickets are priced at £408, which includes a £5 booking fee, representing a significant increase from the £378.50 charged for the 2025 festival. The rapid depletion of inventory underscores the sustained demand for the event despite the higher cost of entry. Organizers have confirmed that additional acts will be revealed in the new year to complement the initial roster.

Organizers Reflect on Fallow Year and Future Plans

Festival organizer Emily Eavis emphasized the significance of returning after the site's recovery period. She stated that the team wanted to provide an early musical taster of what to expect at Worthy Farm in June. Eavis expressed excitement about the current lineup and promised more names in the upcoming months. Festival founder Michael Eavis, who stepped back from day-to-day operations several years ago, recently celebrated his 91st birthday. Rumors suggesting that Madonna would headline following her album Confessions II were officially dismissed by the organization. The focus remains on delivering a high-quality experience that honors the festival's legacy while embracing new talent.