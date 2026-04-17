Gleeson Returns as Waterford Opens Munster SHC Campaign Against Clare; Galway and Kilkenny Set for Leinster Showdown

Austin Gleeson has been named on the Waterford panel for their Munster SHC opener against Clare, while Tony Kelly is set to start for the Banner. Meanwhile, Galway and Kilkenny have announced their teams for their Leinster SHC clash, with notable inclusions and captaincies highlighted.

As the Munster Senior Hurling Championship ignites, Waterford and Clare are set to clash in their opening round fixture at Cusack Park this Sunday.

Waterford's lineup sees the highly anticipated return of Austin Gleeson to the matchday panel, named on the bench as he makes his way back to full fitness. He joins a squad that will be marshalled by captain Mark Fitzgerald at full-back, with Calum Lyons, Paddy Leavey, and Shane Bennett forming the half-back line. The formidable half-forward pairing of Jamie Barron and Stephen Bennett will provide attacking impetus, while Dessie Hutchinson, Seán Walsh, and Michael Kiely are set to spearhead the full-forward line.

For Clare, Tony Kelly is confirmed to start in midfield, partnering Darragh Lohan. The Banner County also welcome back Adam Hogan to corner-back, and Mark Rodgers has been selected at full-forward despite a recent ankle injury sustained in their Division 1B final victory over Dublin.

Meanwhile, across the province, the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship also kicks off this weekend. Galway will host Kilkenny at Pearse Stadium on Saturday.

Galway’s challenge will be led by corner-back Darren Morrissey, who captains the side. The experienced Mannion brothers, Pádraic and Cathal, continue to anchor the team. Following strong league performances, Aaron Niland and Jason Rabbitte have earned spots in the inside forward line, lining up alongside Conor Whelan.

Kilkenny, under the captaincy of TJ Reid, will feature him at full-forward, accompanied by clubmate Eoin Cody and All-Star Mossy Keoghan. Aidan Tallis will take his place in goal, with Paddy Deegan anchoring the defence at left corner-back. The full team lists provide a detailed look at the strategies and personnel each county is bringing to these crucial opening encounters as the championship season unfolds





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Waterford GAA Clare GAA Munster SHC Galway GAA Kilkenny GAA

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