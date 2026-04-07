Glenalbyn's Legacy: The Decline of Swimming Pools and the Loss of Community

The closure of Glenalbyn swimming pool in Stillorgan, south Dublin, highlights a wider issue: the aging infrastructure of swimming pools across Ireland, and the broader loss of community that this entails.

The story of Glenalbyn swimming pool in Stillorgan, south Dublin, serves as a poignant reminder of the decline in swimming pool infrastructure across Ireland. The pool, once a vibrant hub for the local community, closed unexpectedly in 2013 due to storm damage, leaving a void that resonated deeply with its users. Before its closure, Glenalbyn was more than just a place to swim; it was a community center, a place where friendships were forged, and a lifeline for many.

Aileen Convery, who competed for Ireland in the 1988 Olympics after learning to swim at Glenalbyn at the age of four, remembers the pool as a family space and not primarily competitive. The memories of floor-to-ceiling glass windows covered with notices for clubs and social events paint a picture of a bustling community center. The pool’s closure has left behind an eyesore, a stark contrast to its former glory. The ruins of Glenalbyn today stand as a symbol of lost opportunity and a testament to the community's attachment to the facility. The closure was a significant blow for regular swimmers like Linda Clarke, who swam the English Channel, and Thelma Jones, who described Glenalbyn as a lifeline when she moved to Dublin. Thelma Jones expressed her fury over the closure and highlighted its impact on their lives, emphasizing its role in their sense of belonging and community. \The closure of Glenalbyn highlights a broader issue: the aging infrastructure of swimming pools across Ireland. A Swim Ireland report published in December, reveals a concerning reality: 57% of swimming pools are located in hotels, with at least a quarter of all pools in the State being over 35 years old. The report further showed that only 2.5% of public pools were built in the last five years. The report underscores the need for investment in new pools and maintenance of existing ones to ensure future generations have access to these vital community resources. The decline in public swimming pool infrastructure poses a challenge. The closure of Glenalbyn and the lack of investment in new facilities mean that access to swimming, a vital life skill and a source of social interaction, is becoming increasingly limited. The efforts to reopen Glenalbyn, supported by local politicians, ultimately failed, despite the allocation of funds. Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council plans to construct a new complex with two pools at the Samuel Beckett Civic Complex in Ballyogan, offering a glimmer of hope for the local swimming community, but it remains a replacement for the cherished Glenalbyn. The impact of the closure is still felt today, with many former users having to travel further to swim or giving up swimming altogether.\The absence of Glenalbyn has forced those who cherished the pool to seek alternatives. Thelma Jones now swims in Loughlinstown, 7km south of Glenalbyn, and highlights that many people gave up swimming after Glenalbyn closed. The emotional impact is still very much felt by the local community. The loss of community and camaraderie that Glenalbyn once fostered is immeasurable. The failure to revitalize Glenalbyn serves as a clear illustration of the need for sustained investment in recreational facilities. It also highlights the importance of swimming pools in fostering community bonds and promoting physical activity. The story of Glenalbyn is not unique; it is a reflection of a wider trend in Ireland. Many individuals have been affected, as evident by the voices of Aileen Convery, Linda Clarke, and Thelma Jones, reflecting the depth of the loss and the continuing need for such community hubs. The ongoing efforts of the local council to provide a new pool facility show that there is still hope for the future. The memory of Glenalbyn and its contribution to the local community must be preserved and used as a benchmark for future projects





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