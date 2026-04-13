Glenside Hotel in Drogheda Closes Indefinitely After Devastating Fire

A cherished family-run hotel near Drogheda, The Glenside Hotel, has closed indefinitely following a fire on Monday. The community is rallying around the hotel's owners, management, and staff.

The Glenside Hotel , a beloved family-run establishment near Drogheda , has been forced to close indefinitely following a significant fire that ravaged the building on Monday. Emergency services, including firefighters from the Meath Fire Service, responded to the incident on Monday afternoon. The fire, which caused extensive damage, thankfully resulted in no reported injuries. The management of The Glenside Hotel has announced that the hotel will remain closed until further notice, and they are actively working to contact all individuals and groups with existing bookings to provide updates and make necessary arrangements. The closure marks a significant loss for the community, as the hotel was not only a business but also a cherished location for countless family gatherings, special events, and cherished weddings, holding countless memories for many. A message posted on social media by the hotel's management expressed their deep regret and gratitude for the safety of all staff and guests, promising to keep everyone informed and asking for patience during the challenging period.

The impact of the fire has deeply resonated within the local community, with expressions of sympathy and support pouring in from various sources. Senator Alison Comyn of Fianna Fáil shared her devastation upon learning of the fire, highlighting the pivotal role The Glenside Hotel played in the community. Senator Comyn emphasized the hotel's long-standing history as a family-run enterprise and its profound significance to the lives of many, noting the countless memories associated with the establishment. She underscored the importance of community solidarity during times of adversity, expressing her confidence in the community's ability to rally around the hotel's owners, management, and staff, offering support in any way possible. Senator Comyn conveyed her heartfelt hope for the hotel's rebuilding and its eventual return, stronger than ever, reflecting the collective strength of the community. The Glenside Hotel's presence in Drogheda and Meath was more than just a place to stay, eat, or celebrate; it was a cornerstone of community life, a place where generations gathered for important milestones and everyday moments, making its loss all the more keenly felt. The closure represents not only the disruption of business operations but also the temporary loss of a valuable social hub, a place woven into the fabric of the local identity.

The aftermath of the fire presents a challenging period for the hotel's owners, staff, and the wider community. The process of assessing the damage, coordinating with insurance companies, and planning for the future will undoubtedly be complex and time-consuming. However, the outpouring of support and the community's willingness to assist offer a beacon of hope and strength during this difficult time. The focus will now shift to the steps required to restore the hotel, with the ultimate goal of its reopening and a return to its former position as a vibrant centre for the community. The commitment expressed by the management to keep bookings updated and to navigate this period with transparency and care reinforces the strong connection the hotel had established with its patrons and the wider public. The Glenside Hotel's legacy, built over years of dedicated service and warm hospitality, will endure, and the community's unwavering support will undoubtedly play a crucial role in its recovery and ultimate revival. The event serves as a reminder of the fragility of businesses and the importance of community support in the face of adversity, underscoring the enduring power of human connection and collective resilience.





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