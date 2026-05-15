Glenveagh Properties Reports Strong Order Book and Refinancing Success

Glenveagh Properties, a leading Irish housebuilder, reported a €1.5 billion closed and forward order book across its homebuilding and partnerships segments, up from €1.3 billion on March 10. The company successfully completed the refinancing of its debt facilities, increasing total committed funding to €550 million. The Middle East conflict is providing efficiency gains, supporting an expected homebuilding gross margin in excess of 21 per cent. The company’s homebuilding order book is well-positioned, with multiple new site launches and robust reservation rates across all selling developments. The partnerships business continues to grow at scale, cementing Glenveagh as the partner of choice for the State in delivering the homes Ireland needs.

Glenveagh Properties , a leading Irish housebuilder, reported a €1.5 billion closed and forward order book across its homebuilding and partnerships segment s, up from €1.3 billion on March 10.

The homebuilding segment is operating in line with expectations, with five additional sites launched and seven further phases selling across existing developments. The partnerships segment is advancing as expected, with an order book of €800 million. The company successfully completed the refinancing of its debt facilities, increasing total committed funding to €550 million.

The share buyback programme announced on January 15th has returned about €25 million to shareholders to date, and the expansion of the programme by a further €25 million has been announced. The Middle East conflict is providing efficiency gains, supporting an expected homebuilding gross margin in excess of 21 per cent. The company’s homebuilding order book is well-positioned, with multiple new site launches and robust reservation rates across all selling developments.

The partnerships business continues to grow at scale, cementing Glenveagh as the partner of choice for the State in delivering the homes Ireland needs. The business is on track to deliver its full year guidance, with the outlook for the years ahead remaining positive





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Glenveagh Properties Irish Housebuilder Homebuilding Partnerships Segment Closed And Forward Order Book Middle East Conflict Efficiency Gains Homebuilding Gross Margin Partnerships Business State Delivering The Homes Ireland Needs Share Buyback Programme Debt Facilities Private Placement Notes Capital Efficiency Scale Robust Demand Site Launches Reservation Rates Effective Protection Build Cost Inflation Outlook For The Years Ahead Positive

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