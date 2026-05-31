Global Food Crisis Looms as Fertiliser Prices Surge Amid Iran Conflict and Climate Threats

The energy shock from the US-Israeli war on Iran is driving up fertiliser costs in Europe, threatening a global food crisis. With conflict and climate change compounding food insecurity, Ireland's EU presidency must lead efforts to build resilience and foster international cooperation.

The energy shock resulting from the US-Israeli military conflict with Iran is far from over, though the possibility of an imperfect peace deal remains, potentially beginning with the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

As this critical oil and gas supply chokepoint remains closed, a separate global crisis is unfolding: a food shock that has yet to fully emerge. In Europe, supply chain disruptions and elevated prices are already evident, with nitrogen-based fertiliser prices approximately 70 percent above their 2024 average. EU officials have warned that this could ripple through the food chain by the end of the year, as farmers deplete fertiliser stocks purchased before the Iran war.

The rising cost of fertilisers risks exacerbating pressure on food producers and consumers at a time when governments face tight public finances and inflation risks. Some northern European countries maintain agricultural emergency reserves, stockpiling fertiliser, seeds, and grain as part of their total defence strategy after joining NATO. Other nations are now contemplating similar measures.

However, the greater need will be targeted actions for the developing world, where the human toll from the food shock will inevitably be far more severe than the impact of higher energy costs. With a likely year of extreme heat driven by climate change and worsened by a natural El Niño, the crisis could flare during Ireland's upcoming EU presidency.

The Government's EU presidency programme should include commitments to enhance food security and secure agreement on an enhanced strategic partnership between the EU and Africa. This acknowledgement must recognize that the situation is already precarious and anticipate the possible consequences of a slow-motion drift toward a broader crisis, requiring an emergency geopolitical response. The recent Global Network Against Food Crisis report shows that 2025 marked the sixth consecutive annual increase in acute food and nutrition insecurity, affecting 266 million people.

With conflict as the primary driver, 2026 is set to see further deterioration. This is compounded by the lack of resolution efforts in too many conflict zones, a weakened UN whose multilateralism is constantly undermined, and aid cutbacks in most OECD countries, curbing humanitarian and development financing in favour of defence. Ireland's strong track record in helping developing countries build resilience provides a robust platform to secure broad support for countering worsening food insecurity.

Under its development ambitions for the presidency, the Government should set out an unequivocal commitment to improve food and nutrition security and immediately begin building a coalition of the willing capable of responding in a timely manner. The country has an opportunity to lead by example, leveraging its diplomatic relationships and moral authority to galvanize international action before the food crisis spirals out of control.

Without such proactive measures, the combination of energy shocks, climate extremes, and conflict-driven migration could create an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe that will test the limits of global governance and solidarity





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