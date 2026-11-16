Global equities fell as investor anxiety over AI stocks persists. Ireland's banks led gains while European energy giants and US tech shares faced losses across major indices.

Global equity markets opened with a widespread decline on Monday, driven by renewed investor apprehension surrounding the artificial intelligence sector. The turbulence intensified following reports concerning Nvidia's chief executive, Jensen Huang, with US President Donald Trump publicly commenting on the situation. This political and corporate friction has cast a long shadow over trading sessions in Dublin, London, Europe, and New York, creating a volatile start to the week for institutional and retail investors alike.

Dublin Markets Defy Global Tech Slump

While technology stocks struggled globally, the Irish market offered a contrasting performance with the Iseq All-Share index rising by 0.32 per cent to close at 15,024.07. The banking sector emerged as a primary driver of this positive momentum, with AIB's share price increasing by 0.55 per cent to close at €11.69 a share. Rival Bank of Ireland also contributed to the gains, recording a 0.31 per cent rise to finish at €19.45, while PTSB remained stable with no change at €2.95 a share.

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Further supporting the Irish market's resilience were industrial and consumer sectors benefiting from specific demand trends. Kingspan, a specialist in insulation and building materials, began the week in the green, up 1.35 per cent to close at €97.30 a share. This growth reflects soaring demand for its services, particularly linked to a boom in commercial property construction driven by data centre development. Similarly, nutrition specialist Glanbia saw its share price rise by 1.1 per cent to €20.24 a share, fueled by sustained customer demand for protein-based meals and weight-loss pharmaceuticals.

UK Stocks Under Pressure From Financial Sectors

In London, the broader market experienced a uniform decline as large losses in financial and basic materials industries overshadowed minor gains in consumer brands. The blue-chip FTSE 100 finished 0.18 per cent lower, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 suffered a steeper drop of 0.38 per cent. Banks were among the hardest hit entities, with major domestic retail lenders closing in the red. Barclays fell 0.8 per cent, while competitors HSBC and Lloyds declined by 0.55 per cent and 0.47 per cent, respectively.

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Despite the general downturn, specific consumer names managed to attract buyer interest. Shares in computer retailer Currys jumped by 1.23 per cent, while shoe manufacturer Doc Martens recovered from a previous collapse to add 2.65 per cent to its value by the close of trading. These isolated successes, however, were insufficient to counteract the broader weakness in the city's core economic sectors.

European Indices Dragged Down By Energy And Tech

Across the continent, technology and energy companies were the primary factors pulling leading indices into negative territory. The blue-chip Stoxx 50 fell 0.6 per cent, and the mid-cap Stoxx 600 dipped 0.2 per cent by the close. Energy giants faced specific headwinds as global oil prices eased slightly, although levels remained significantly elevated compared to pre-conflict figures in Iran. Shell decreased by 0.4 per cent, BP fell 0.75 per cent, and EniSpa dropped 0.6 per cent.

The technology sector mirrored the negative sentiment seen in the US, with semiconductor giant ASML Holdings down 2.41 per cent. European banking institutions also joined the downward trend, with Spain's Santander declining 0.42 per cent, France's BNP Paribas dipping 0.07 per cent, and Germany's Deutsche Bank dropping 0.68 per cent. This coordinated sell-off highlights the interconnected nature of global financial markets and the sensitivity of industrial sectors to macroeconomic shifts.

Wall Street Struggles Amid Nvidia Fallout And Anthropic IPO

In New York, jitters regarding the artificial intelligence trade continued to dominate Wall Street sentiment, exacerbating the sell-off in technology stocks from the previous week. Nvidia's chief executive, Jensen Huang, had resigned following reports of an alleged relationship with a suspected Chinese spy. Although US President Donald Trump downplayed national security concerns associated with the incident, the company's stock hovered approximately 2 per cent lower than its Friday closing price.

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The broader indices reflected this pessimism, with the S&P 500 falling around 1.2 per cent, the Nasdaq 100 dropping 2.10 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipping 0.60 per cent before midday New York time. Amidst this volatility, Anthropic, the AI firm behind the Claude chatbot, is preparing for its initial public offering on Wednesday. The company is targeting a valuation of $1.4 trillion, or €1.26 trillion, which is below the $2 trillion previously floated but remains well above the $1.1 trillion estimates that emerged during the depths of the recent tech stock sell-off.