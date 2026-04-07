Global Markets Fall as Middle East Tensions Rise Amid Trump's Iran Deadline

Markets around the world retreated on Tuesday as investors reacted to escalating concerns about the Middle East conflict, with US President Donald Trump's ultimatum to Iran and the looming deadline causing widespread risk aversion.

Global markets experienced a downturn on Tuesday, fueled by escalating anxieties surrounding the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Investors reacted to the looming deadline set by US President Donald Trump for Iran to agree to a ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Trump's stern warning that the potential consequence could be the destruction of an entire civilization, if Iran failed to comply with his ultimatum, weighed heavily on investor sentiment.

The situation led to widespread risk aversion, particularly in the lead up to the deadline. This global unease resulted in widespread market declines across Europe, the UK, and Wall Street, painting a generally negative picture for the day's trading activities.\Euronext Dublin displayed relative resilience compared to its international counterparts, managing to finish the day with a comparatively minor loss of 0.5 per cent. While the majority of stocks experienced a dip, some Irish companies demonstrated more positive performance. AIB was an outlier, posting a 0.3 per cent gain. Similarly, PTSB saw a notable rise of 2.4 per cent, albeit with low trading volumes. Conversely, Bank of Ireland experienced a decline of 1.2 per cent. The broader trend of the day was undeniably negative, however. Ryanair, the no-frills airline, decreased by 0.9 per cent. Homebuilders faced further drops, with Glenveagh Properties and Cairn Homes both down 1.4 per cent. Insulations specialist Kingspan also decreased, down 1.3 per cent.\The UK market also reflected the global trend, with shares declining amidst investor caution. The FTSE 100 index experienced a 0.8 per cent drop, snapping a four-day winning streak. The FTSE 250, a midcap index, also weakened, dropping 0.4 per cent. Certain sectors were hit harder than others. The aerospace and defense sector saw significant losses, down 2.6 per cent, with Rolls-Royce shares falling 3.9 per cent. Travel and leisure stocks also felt the impact, declining 1.9 per cent, with airline stocks being particularly vulnerable due to rising crude oil prices and the instability in Iran. European stocks mirrored this downturn, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 index falling 0.96 per cent. The German Dax index also declined, while the French Cac 40 managed to maintain modest gains. Furthermore, Eurozone bond yields rose, further reflecting the uneasy market climate. On Wall Street, major indices fell. Technology stocks were particularly affected, with the S&P 500 information technology index down 1.4 per cent. Energy stocks, on the other hand, saw a positive trend, adding 1 per cent





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