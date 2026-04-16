Global Markets Hit Record Highs on Hopes of Iran Deal and Easing Oil Prices

World stocks surged to new record highs for the tenth consecutive day, driven by optimism over a potential deal to end the conflict involving Iran and a stabilization of oil prices. Brent crude hovered above $95 a barrel as Iran signaled a willingness to ensure free passage through the Strait of Hormuz in negotiations with the US. This positive sentiment is fueling a remarkable V-shaped recovery in equity markets, with tech stocks and declining energy prices cited as key drivers.

Global equity markets have experienced an extraordinary ten-day rally, culminating in record highs on Thursday, marking a dramatic six-week recovery from the severe sell-offs triggered by escalations between the United States and Iran. Optimism surrounding a potential peace agreement has been significantly bolstered by encouraging statements from both Washington and Tehran.

The MSCI World index has achieved an impressive 11 percent rebound, reaching its highest point since the conflict erupted in late February. This surge follows a period of reassurance provided by robust global bank earnings, which propelled the US S&P 500 beyond the 7,000-point threshold on Wednesday.

Manpreet Gill, Chief Investment Officer for Africa, Middle East, and Europe at Standard Chartered, described the market's movement as an almost perfect V-shaped recovery. He identified US technology stocks and the easing of oil prices as key drivers of this bounce. European stocks, while not yet at their pre-conflict peaks, also saw a modest gain of 0.2 percent.

Furthermore, regional government borrowing costs continued to decline as traders scaled back expectations of further interest rate hikes, although bond prices remain significantly below their pre-conflict levels. Gill suggested that if the surge in energy prices proves to be a temporary, one-off event with no lasting impact on inflation, major central banks are likely to overlook this inflationary blip. However, he cautioned that the market will remain vigilant for any potential secondary effects that may emerge later.

In oil markets, Brent crude has stabilized just above $95 a barrel. This stabilization is partly attributed to reports from a source briefed by Tehran, indicating Iran's willingness to consider allowing vessels to navigate freely through the Omani side of the Strait of Hormuz without the threat of attack. This consideration is reportedly part of proposals Iran has put forth in ongoing negotiations with the United States.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index, which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, saw a slight increase of approximately 0.1 percent, reversing an eight-day losing streak. This move comes amidst reports that the US President has renewed his contentious relationship with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, threatening to remove him from his position on the US central bank's Board of Governors if he does not step down when his term as Fed chief concludes on May 15th.

The dollar's uptick has consequently put pressure on the euro, which had been inching closer to its highest level since the war began, trading just shy of $1.182325. In Asia, Japan's yen strengthened to 158.71 yen per dollar. This appreciation followed an announcement by Japan's Finance Minister that Tokyo and Washington have agreed to enhance communication regarding exchange rates, following a meeting with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Khoon Goh, Head of Asia Research at ANZ, commented that markets are now largely looking beyond the conflict and pricing in the expectation of some form of resolution. He added that as the war premium is factored out of market pricing, the dollar could face further downward pressure and resume its downtrend established last year.

China's yuan experienced a notable appreciation in offshore markets, trading near a three-year high of 6.8152 per dollar. Chinese stocks also rose by over 1 percent, buoyed by economic data that exceeded forecasts, showing a 5 percent growth in the first quarter. This growth was driven by strong export performance, which compensated for still-subdued domestic consumption.

The MSCI's broadest gauge of Asia-Pacific shares climbed 1.2 percent, with Japan's Nikkei 225 index surging 2.4 percent to a new record high. Taiwan and South Korean markets also performed strongly, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), a crucial player in the Artificial Intelligence sector, reporting a significant 58 percent increase in quarterly profits. Analysts from Goldman Sachs expressed a generally constructive outlook on emerging market stocks, citing expectations of strong underlying profit growth.

In other markets, gold prices recovered by 0.8 percent to $4,825.79 an ounce. In the cryptocurrency space, Bitcoin saw a modest increase of 0.3 percent, trading at $75,084.56, while Ether experienced a slight dip of 0.2 percent, closing at $2,359.89.

This geopolitical de-escalation and improving economic outlook are driving investor confidence across global financial markets, leading to a broad-based rally in equities and a re-evaluation of risk premiums. The potential easing of tensions in the Strait of Hormuz is a significant factor in the stabilization of oil prices, which in turn supports broader economic recovery and inflation management efforts





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