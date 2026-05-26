Global Markets Mixed, Oil Rebounds Amid Tensions in Middle East

Global markets were mixed on Tuesday as oil rebounded on reports of fresh clashes between the US and Iran in the Hormuz Strait. The price of Brent rose to around $100 a barrel after slumping more than 7% on Monday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq traded near record highs, with AI-fuelled optimism offsetting concerns over Middle East peace talks.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq traded near record highs, with AI-fuelled optimism offsetting concerns over Middle East peace talks.

Photograph: Michael Nagle/BloombergGlobal markets were mixed and oil rebounded on Tuesday as fresh clashes between the US and Iran clouded the outlook for an interim deal to reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz. The price of trademark Brent rose to around $100 (€86) a barrel after slumping more than 7 per cent on Monday.

US forces hit targets near the strait, while the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it fired at an F-35 fighter jet and several drones after they entered Iranian airspace. Euronext Dublin finished the day down 1.2 per cent, giving up about half the gains it made on Monday, with most of the major names in the red at the closing bell. Who is Albert Manifold and why has he been removed as chairman of BP?

Budget airline Ryanair was down 1.8 per cent, but the airline’s stock has enjoyed a good run of late – including a bounce of 5 per cent on Monday – and is still valued at €25.10, which represented a rise of more than 5 per cent over the past year. The company said on Monday it had repaid its only outstanding bond, leaving it effectively debt-free for the first time since the company was listed in 1997.

The financial names also saw their share prices decline over the day, with Bank of Ireland and AIB down 0.7 per cent and 1.3 per cent respectively. The biggest loser on the day was food ingredients giant Kerry Group, which sank 2.6 per cent to €73.30. The company’s share price is down almost 24 per cent over the past 12 months.

The FTSE 100 closed 0.2 per cent higher, although a fall in oil major BP after the unexpected departure of BP chairman Albert Manifold limited gains. The FTSE 250 ended up 0.7 per cent, and the AIM All-Share rose 1.5 per cent. Manifold’s unexpected exit saw shares in the oil major drop 4 per cent. The firm said he had been removed as chairman and director, citing ‘serious concerns’ that were raised to the board.

Melrose Industries slipped 5.4 per cent as it said the evacuation zone around its facility in California had been downsized, as specialists worked to resolve ‘a thermal issue’ at the site. Autotrader fell 3.4 per cent as analysts continued to adopt a cautious stance after last week’s results. Mining stocks were prominent risers with Metlen Energy & Metals up 6.5 per cent; Antofagasta up 3.7 per cent; Endeavour Mining up 3.5 per cent; and Glencore up 2.9 per cent.

Kingfisher climbed 1.7 per cent as the London-based home improvement products retailer said like-for-like sales for its first quarter to the end of April declined against a ‘soft market backdrop’ but added it was on track to deliver its full year guidance. A six-day rally in European stocks stalled as oil rebounded on the reports of fresh clashes between Iranian and US forces in the Hormuz Strait.

The Stoxx Europe 600 slipped 0.6 per cent as the clashes highlighted the tension between the two sides just hours after US president Donald Trump said talks to end the war were ‘proceeding nicely’





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Global Markets Oil Prices Middle East Peace Talks US-Iran Tensions BP Chairman Albert Manifold Budget Airline Ryanair Food Ingredients Giant Kerry Group Semiconductor Stocks Micron Technology Qualcomm Intel Marvell Technology Melrose Industries Autotrader Kingfisher Stoxx Europe 600 Cac 40 Dax 40

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