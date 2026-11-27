European and US indices close at one-week highs with the Stoxx 600 up 1 per cent and FTSE 100 gaining 0.8 per cent driven by banking and mining sectors.

Europe's benchmark share index closed at a one-week high on Friday after broad sectoral gains as investors bought riskier assets following steep losses earlier this month. The pan-European Stoxx 600 gained 1 per cent to 643.85 points, marking a sharp reversal from the steepest weekly decline recorded since late March 2025.

Stoxx 600 Bounces Back From Monthly Losses

The Stoxx 600 gained nearly 3 per cent on the week, its sharpest weekly rise since mid-May, as market sentiment improved significantly. Equities were rebounding from what has been a bruising month for AI-exposed global stocks after investors grew frustrated with returns on debt-backed AI investments. A brief leadership crisis at chip giant Nvidia also contributed to the recent volatility, though the market is now showing signs of recovery.

Also read Asian and European Markets Rally as US Tariff Fears Ease and Nvidia Faces Volatility

European technology stocks added 2 per cent on Friday, led by semiconductor shares ASML, ASM International and Infineon, which gained between 2 per cent and 2.7 per cent. For the week, the technology sector index was 1 per cent higher, signaling a potential stabilization in the high-growth sector that had dragged down broader indices.

Banking and Mining Lead London Market Gains

Britain's FTSE 100 logged its biggest weekly gain in about eight months on Friday, led by mining and bank stocks as copper prices surged. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended up 0.8 per cent at 10,698 points, benefiting from investor confidence in the financial sector and commodity demand.

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The banking sector led gains in the FTSE 100 index on Friday, with HSBC Holdings rising 1.9 per cent, Barclays gaining 2.4 per cent and Standard Chartered adding 3.5 per cent. This positive performance followed a decision by the Bank of England to cut capital requirements for the largest UK-focused banks after a review found they were disproportionately affected by existing rules.

Miners were the standout gainers, with Antofagasta up 4.4 per cent, Glencore up 4.3 per cent and Anglo American up 3.8 per cent. Mining stocks jumped more than 3.5 per cent across the continent as copper and gold prices rose, with Fresnillo and Pan African Resources each rising more than 4 per cent.

Corporate Moves Drive Irish and Regional Markets

Shares in Glanbia stabilized somewhat after a rough week, rising by 1 per cent to €17.37. The Kilkenny-headquartered nutrition group had fallen by 12 per cent earlier in the week after US retailer Costco relaunched its own-brand whey protein product, which investors fear will eat into Glanbia's US market share.

Mining group Kenmare fell 2 per cent to €3.38 despite a major corporate development. The titanium miner is the subject of a £353m (€421m) takeover by Abu Dhabi-based International Resources Holding (IRH). Under the proposed deal, Kenmare shareholders would get 380p in cash per share, though market uncertainty kept the share price slightly lower.

Wall Street Rebounds on AI Stock Recovery

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Friday and were on course for weekly gains as investors returned from the Thanksgiving holiday and flocked to hard-hit AI-linked shares. US stocks have swung sharply this week, with Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia chief executive and Anthropic's brief fall below its IPO price adding to volatility across the AI trade.

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Despite the turbulence, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are headed for their best week since April and August, respectively, while the blue-chip Dow is on track for its strongest week since April 2025. Chipmakers that were battered this month recovered ground, with Micron and Marvell gaining over 2 per cent each, and the broader chip gauge climbing 1.3 per cent.

AI beneficiaries, including data-storage firm Sandisk, optical-products maker Lumentum and server maker Dell, also gained momentum. AI hyperscalers rose in tandem, with Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta Platforms and Oracle rising between 1 per cent and 2.7 per cent. Nvidia fell 1.3 per cent, leaving the stock nearly 40 per cent below its October record high.

Election Watch and Defensive Sector Lag

Investors' attention now turns to Spain's election on Sunday, called by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez after parliament rejected housing measures aimed at tackling a crisis that has triggered protests across the country. The political uncertainty has become the next key focal point for market analysts.

Defensive corners of the market lagged on Friday as consumer-facing foods and beverages slipped 0.3 per cent. Unilever, Diageo and AstraZeneca were slightly in the red, with sportswear makers Adidas and Puma flat and down about 1 per cent, respectively. Meanwhile, defence stocks gained, with Rheinmetall up 3.3 per cent after a report on a planned AI-platform partnership with Deutsche Telekom.