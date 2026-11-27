Equities surged globally as investors returned to the market, driven by a rebound in the AI sector and renewed Chinese government support for stocks. Asian markets led the advance with significant gains in China and technology sectors, while US futures pointed to further growth. Bond yields rose as risk appetite improved, and precious metals saw sharp increases despite dollar strength.

Global financial markets experienced a significant and broad-based resurgence at the close of the trading week, driven by a powerful rebound in artificial intelligence related equities and substantial policy support from Chinese authorities.

Investor sentiment shifted dramatically as capital flowed back into riskier assets, marking a sharp reversal from the recent volatility that had seen major indices like the Nasdaq 100 briefly dip into bear-market territory. The MSCI Asia Pacific equities gauge climbed 1.8 percent, extending a recovery momentum that had its origins in Wall Street late Wednesday.

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China Supports Stock Market Rally

This regional strength was particularly pronounced in mainland China, where shares rallied more than 4 percent following a reaffirmation of support for the stock market by the State Council, signaling strong governmental commitment to stabilizing the economy. Looking ahead, equity-index futures pointed to continued gains as Wall Street prepared to return for a shortened trading session in the wake of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Futures indicated a robust 2.5 percent jump for the Nasdaq 100 and a 1.7 percent rise for the S&P 500, which would position these two key benchmarks for their first positive sessions in three days. European benchmarks were also poised to add approximately 0.6 percent to their values.

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However, market participants remain cautious, closely monitoring whether this equities rally has the staying power to endure or if it is merely a temporary correction amid prolonged uncertainty surrounding the AI boom. The nascent recovery faces a critical test as questions persist about whether the heavy capital investment in technology sectors can generate sufficient returns to justify current valations, leaving traders wary of committing more funds after recent market turbulence.

Treasury Yields Climb Higher

In the fixed income sector, improved equity sentiment triggered a flight from safe-haven assets, causing Treasury yields to climb. Yields rose at least three basis points across the yield curve, with benchmark 10-year note yields increasing by six basis points to reach 4.91 percent.

Cash trading resumed on Friday after the US holiday, with strategists noting that positive risk sentiment was the primary driver for the tick up in bond yields, fueled by the late-session rebound in US technology names that carried over into Asian trade. Meanwhile, precious metals saw varied movements; gold rose as much as 2.8 percent to nearly $3,670 an ounce, supported by a weaker dollar despite the prospect of Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes.

Precious Metals Rise Amid Energy Gains

Silver jumped as much as 7.3 percent, and platinum rose 5.4 percent. In energy markets, Brent crude traded near $97 a barrel, up 4.5 percent for the week, as attacks on energy infrastructure in the Middle East raised concerns about export disruptions, although diesel futures in Europe have sunk almost 30 percent from their peaks.

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In Latin America, Brazil's currency and stocks advanced on optimism regarding fiscal policy direction following the anticipated appointment of Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi as finance minister. The artificial intelligence narrative remained the central theme for markets, with tech shares leading gains in the MSCI Asia Pacific Index, including significant rises for South Korean chipmakers SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics, as well as Japan's Kioxia Holdings.