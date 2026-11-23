European and US markets rebounded significantly with Nvidia soaring 29 per cent after reinstating CEO Jensen Huang, while Irish firm Glanbia dropped 6.03 per cent on competitive pressures.

Global equity markets staged a dramatic recovery on Thursday, reversing losses from a turbulent week as investor sentiment shifted sharply toward optimism. The Iseq All-Share index in Dublin rose 1.83 per cent to close at 14,641.94, while European benchmarks like the Stoxx 50 gained 2.07 per cent. Across the Atlantic, the US saw massive rallies, with the Nasdaq 100 jumping six per cent before midday New York Time.

Nvidia Boosts AI Sector After CEO Reinstatement

Nvidia shares soared 29 per cent after the chipmaker reinstated Jensen Huang as its chief executive officer, reigniting enthusiasm in the artificial intelligence sector. The US government intervened, with President Donald Trump stating there is no reason to believe Huang poses a risk to national security, following his earlier departure due to personal scandals. This move allowed Nvidia to lead a semiconductor surge that helped lift the Dow Jones Industrial Average by three per cent and the S&P 500 by four per cent.

Also read Nvidia can learn a lot from Napoleon as it plans for life after Jensen Huang

Glanbia Shares Drop on US Price Competition

In stark contrast to the tech rally, nutrition group Glanbia suffered a sharp setback as its stock price fell 6.03 per cent to close at €18.09 a share. The decline occurred after a rival company restocked major US stores at significantly lower prices, undermining Glanbia's market position. The stock sold aggressively throughout the morning, highlighting the intense competitive pressures facing the firm in the global nutrition market.

Dublin Banks and Kingspan Drive Irish Market Gains

Irish banking stocks provided strong support for the Iseq All-Share index, with AIB jumping 3.18 per cent to €11.36 a share and Bank of Ireland rising 2.87 per cent to €18.81. Building materials specialist Kingspan also benefited from positive momentum, increasing 4.56 per cent to close at €95.20 a share. Budget airline Ryanair recovered from previous losses, rising 2.91 per cent to €25.15 a share as investor confidence in domestic travel sectors returned.

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London Financials and Luxury Goods Lead UK Rally

The London stock exchange posted robust gains, with the FTSE 100 closing 1.34 per cent higher and the FTSE 250 up 1.73 per cent. Domestic retail banks led the charge, with Barclays rising 3.65 per cent, NatWest up 3.13 per cent, and Lloyds gaining 1.71 per cent. Industrial and luxury goods firms also performed well, as Rolls-Royce drove 5.08 per cent growth and IAG soared 3.79 per cent, signaling renewed strength in British industry and tourism.

European Banks and LVMH Fuel Continental Recovery

European markets rebounded strongly, with the Stoxx 600 up 1.95 per cent and the Stoxx 50 rising 2.07 per cent as financial and luxury sectors recovered. Deutsche Bank clawed back losses with a 4.79 per cent jump, while Spain's Santander increased 2.46 per cent and France's BNP Paribas rose 2.52 per cent. Luxury goods giant LVMH grew 1.94 per cent, and rival Hermes International jumped 2.33 per cent, reflecting strong demand in the premium consumer goods segment.