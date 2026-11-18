Global equity markets fell on Wednesday as investor confidence in artificial intelligence waned and oil prices retreated. Dublin, London, and European indices dropped, with only select sectors showing resilience.

Global equity markets experienced a broad decline on Wednesday, driven by a sudden retreat in investor enthusiasm for the artificial intelligence boom and growing anxiety over a potential return to pre-war oil price levels. The widespread sell-off affected major trading hubs from Dublin to New York, with typically stable sectors proving surprisingly volatile and failing to provide a safe haven for capital.

Dublin Market Drops Despite Outperformers

The Iseq All-Share Index declined 0.13 per cent to close at 14,777.60 points, reflecting a cautious sentiment among Irish investors despite Dublin's relative resilience compared to other global hubs. Irish banking stocks faced significant pressure, with Associated Irish Bank shares dropping 2.43 per cent to €11.22 by the close of trading. Bank of Ireland also fell, though less severely, ending the day down 1.82 per cent at €18.90 a share. Budget airline Ryanair saw its stock dip 0.28 per cent to €25.17, as traders worried about rising fuel costs and profit margins. In contrast, Kerry Group rose 2.26 per cent to €102.00, benefiting from strong demand for its protein and weight management products.

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London Indices Slide on Energy and Materials Weakness

The London stock market was pulled into negative territory by sharp declines in the energy and basic materials sectors, which are traditionally considered heavyweights in the UK economy. The FTSE 100 index fell 1.33 per cent by the end of trading, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 also dropped, closing 0.12 per cent lower. British energy majors BP and Shell suffered notable losses, falling 2.96 per cent and 2.12 per cent respectively, as Brent crude oil prices traded lower than anticipated. This drop followed months of volatility linked to tensions between the US and Israel in Iran, and fears that increased shipments through the Strait of Hormuz would lead to an oversupply of crude. Additionally, mining giant Glencore saw its share price plummet 6.12 per cent, reflecting the poor performance of the basic materials industry.

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European Banks Face Pressure Amid Leadership Questions

Stocks across Europe slumped as financial and healthcare sectors saw sweeping declines, with traders moving away from previously safe bets. The blue-chip Stoxx 50 index closed 0.97 per cent down, while the broader Stoxx 600 fell even further, ending 0.98 per cent below Tuesday's final price. Major European banks all closed in the red, with Spain's Santander down 1.76 per cent and France's BNP Paribas dropping 2.25 per cent. Germany's Deutsche Bank experienced the sharpest decline, falling 3.05 per cent, after the Financial Times published an investigation into the institution. Millions of leaked documents had cast doubt on the leadership of chief executive Christian Sewing, a story that dominated headlines and continued to impact investor sentiment well into Wednesday.

Wall Street Volatility and AI Sector Caution

Early trades on Wall Street were marked by renewed volatility, particularly in the technology sector, as investor confidence in artificial intelligence stocks faced a test. Nvidia shares fell approximately two per cent by midday New York time, following a recent rally and amidst rumors regarding the resignation of chief executive Jensen Huang. The three major US indices posted slow starts, with the S&P 500 falling around 0.30 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping one per cent, and the Nasdaq 100 seeing minimal change. Despite these jitters, demand remained robust for the initial public offering of Anthropic, which was reported to be seven times oversubscribed, indicating that while specific stocks faced headwinds, the underlying interest in AI technology persists among institutional traders.