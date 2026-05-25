Glorious Weather Hits the Nation as Mini Heatwave Forecast

The nation is experiencing a mini heatwave, with scorching temperatures and clear skies. Forecasters have warned that temperatures will pull back a little, with some rain and showers to come too.

The nation basked in glorious weather on Sunday as the mini heatwave forecast for the country hit, bringing scorching temperatures and clear skies . Thankfully, Sunday’s sunny Monday will see highs of 27C, with temperatures warmest in Leinster and Munster, while Tuesday will see even warmer weather, with the mercury hitting 28C. He wrote: A glorious morning and a warm day ahead.

Latest high resolution charts show Tuesday could now be the hottest day and the day we break the all time May high temperature record of 28.4C. But after a very warm and dry first half of the week, forecasters have warned temperatures will pull back a little, with some rain and showers to come too. While Wednesday will be another warm day with lots of sunshine, there is the possibility of an isolated shower or two.

Thursday will see highs of 24C, but it will be cloudier than recent days with some patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Warm and dry with long spells of sunshine. While mist and fog patches will generally clear early on, some sea fog is possible through the day, especially along western and northern coasts, where it may also be a bit cloudier at times.

Highest temperatures of 22C to 27C generally, warmest in Leinster and Munster, but a little cooler near western and northern coasts. All with light variable breezes. Dry and mild with long clear spells, although a bit cloudier in the north and west. Some mist and fog patches too.

Lowest temperatures of 10C to 15C, with light northerly or variable breezes. Another warm day, even very warm for some, with long spells of sunshine. Some mist and fog patches early in the morning. There is the chance of an isolated shower.

Highest temperatures generally of 20C to 28C, warmest in Munster and coolest in Ulster, especially near coasts where it will be cooler. All with light to moderate northeasterly or variable breezes. Mostly dry with long clear spells, although an isolated shower is possible, and with some mist fog patches forming on Tuesday night. Lowest temperatures ranging from 8C in the north to 15C in the south, with light to moderate east to northeast breezes.

Another warm day with lots of sunshine, and just the possibility of an isolated shower or two. Highest temperatures of 20C to 27C, but a little cooler along eastern coasts, with a moderate easterly breeze





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Mini Heatwave Glorious Weather Scorching Temperatures Clear Skies Rain And Showers

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