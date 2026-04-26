Golf Roundup: Fitzpatricks Lead in New Orleans, Korda Holds Slim Advantage, Wiesberger Triumphs in China

A comprehensive update on golfing events worldwide, including the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the LPGA Chevron Championship, the Investec SA Women’s Open, and the China Open, featuring performances from Irish golfers Seamus Power, Nelly Korda, Anna Foster, and Bernd Wiesberger.

Seamus Power experienced a slight setback in his campaign at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, slipping to a tie for 16th position as the tournament heads into its final round.

Power, partnering with Matti Schmid, had begun strongly, holding a promising tied-11th place after the second round with a score of 13-under, just three shots behind the leaders. However, a less impactful performance on Saturday has left them nine shots off the pace set by the impressive brothers, Matt and Alan Fitzpatrick.

The Fitzpatricks delivered a stunning round of 64, establishing a new tournament record with a total score of 21-under, and now enjoy a comfortable four-shot lead over their nearest competitors. The American pairings of Davis Thompson and Austin Eckroat, alongside Alex Smalley and Hayden Springer, share second place, poised to challenge for the title. Unfortunately, the tournament did not extend to the weekend for Shane Lowry and Brooks Koepka, who both failed to make the cut after the second round.

Across the golfing landscape, Nelly Korda continues to dominate at the LPGA Chevron Championship, though her lead has been trimmed to five strokes after a third-round score of 70. Korda had previously set the tone with exceptional performances, carding consecutive rounds of 65 at Houston’s Memorial Park. Saturday began with a flurry of birdies, as Korda capitalized on the early holes, including a remarkable shot on the second hole that left her within easy putting distance.

However, the anticipated runaway victory did not materialize, as Korda struggled to maintain her momentum throughout the remainder of the round. Despite consistently finding the greens, she encountered difficulties converting her putts, finishing at 16-under par and opening the door for other contenders. Reflecting on her round, Korda acknowledged a strong start but admitted to a slowdown later in the day, attributing her missed opportunities to putts that consistently drifted to the right.

She expressed her intention to refine her putting technique before the final round, aiming to regain her earlier form. Korda is aiming for her second Chevron Championship title in three years, a victory that would also elevate her to the number one ranking in the world, given Jeeno Thitikul’s earlier elimination from the tournament.

Her consistent performance this season, including a win at the LPGA Tournament of Champions and several second-place finishes, underscores her status as a leading force in women’s golf. Leona Maguire also did not advance past the second round of the Chevron Championship. Further afield, Anna Foster emerged as the top-performing Irish golfer at the Investec SA Women’s Open on the Ladies European Tour, currently tied for 16th place with a tournament score of five-under.

Fellow Irish golfers Áine Donegan (even par) and Olivia Mehaffey (+1) are also participating in the event. In other international news, Bernd Wiesberger secured a significant victory at the China Open, defeating Adrian Otaegui by three shots to claim his first DP World Tour title in five years. Wiesberger’s final-round score of four-under-par 67 brought his total to 19-under at Shanghai Enhance Anting Golf Club, marking his ninth career win on the tour.

This triumph represents a significant comeback for the 40-year-old, who had not secured a victory since 2021. Wiesberger expressed his emotional relief and gratitude, acknowledging the challenges he had faced in recent years. He dedicated the win to his supporters back home, emphasizing the importance of perseverance through difficult times. The victory was particularly poignant for Wiesberger, a former Ryder Cup player, who visibly displayed his emotions as he celebrated his long-awaited return to the winner’s circle.

The win after 1,792 days on the DP World Tour is a testament to his dedication and resilience





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Golf Zurich Classic LPGA Chevron Championship Nelly Korda Seamus Power Bernd Wiesberger DP World Tour Ladies European Tour China Open Investec SA Women's Open

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