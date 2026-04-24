Golf Updates: Power Shines, Maguire Struggles, Lowry & Koepka Trail at Zurich Classic

A roundup of Irish golfers' performances at the Zurich Classic and Chevron Championship, alongside news on Ryder Cup tickets, a tragic accident at Dublin Airport, and other current events.

The golfing world witnessed a mixed bag of results for Irish players across several tournaments this week. At the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Shane Lowry and Brooks Koepka found themselves trailing the leaders after a challenging back nine in the fourball bestball format at TPC Louisiana.

Despite a strong start fueled by Lowry’s birdie-making prowess on the front nine, the duo struggled to maintain momentum, managing only six-under-par 66. Koepka’s contribution was limited, with his sole birdie of the day coming on the 10th hole, and the pair failed to convert any further opportunities in the final eight holes.

This performance puts them eight strokes behind the impressive leaders, Alex Smalley and Hayden Springer, who carded a remarkable 14-under-par 58, punctuated by 12 birdies and an eagle. Lowry, who previously triumphed in this tournament alongside Rory McIlroy in 2024, has partnered with Koepka this year following McIlroy’s decision to sit this one out. In brighter news for Irish golf, Séamus Power delivered a strong performance alongside German Matti Schmid, posting a nine-under-par 63.

This solid start positions them favorably in the tournament, which alternates between fourball betterball and foursomes formats over its four days. The Zurich Classic’s unique team-based structure demands consistent play from both partners, and Power’s performance suggests a potential challenge for the title.

Meanwhile, across the Atlantic at the Chevron Championship, the first LPGA Tour Major of the year in Houston, world number one Nelly Korda has established a comfortable two-stroke lead after a stellar seven-under-par 65. However, Leona Maguire faced a difficult opening round, struggling particularly on the back nine where five bogeys in her final seven holes led to a four-over-par 76. Maguire now faces an uphill battle to make the cut and remain in contention.

The Chevron Championship is a prestigious event, and Maguire will need a significant improvement in her next round to navigate the cut line. Beyond the immediate tournament results, attention is also turning to the upcoming Ryder Cup in 2027. The ticket portal opened today at 11 am, offering Irish residents early access to secure their place at the highly anticipated event.

The demand for Ryder Cup tickets is always immense, and speculation is rife regarding potential unsold tickets, with some commentators suggesting sports fans are often targeted with inflated prices. The opening of the ticket portal marks a significant milestone in the build-up to the Ryder Cup, generating excitement among golf enthusiasts. In other news, John Fleming, a publisher, has been identified as the individual who tragically died after being struck by a bus at Dublin Airport.

The incident has prompted an outpouring of grief and condolences. Finally, former broadcaster Twink and her ex-husband are embroiled in a renewed legal dispute concerning their south Dublin home, adding another layer to their ongoing personal challenges. Donald Trump has also made statements regarding a ceasefire extension between Israel and Lebanon, while also indicating he will not expedite any potential deal with Iran.

These diverse news items highlight the breadth of current events, ranging from sporting achievements and challenges to personal tragedies and international political developments





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Golf Zurich Classic Chevron Championship Séamus Power Leona Maguire Shane Lowry Brooks Koepka Nelly Korda Ryder Cup John Fleming Dublin Airport

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