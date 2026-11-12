Goodbody Securities Portal Offline After Cybersecurity Incident

Goodbody Connect platform remains offline following a November 10, 2026 security breach. The AIB-owned firm confirms no client funds were affected while investigations continue.

Goodbody Securities experienced a significant service disruption after identifying a cybersecurity incident on its Goodbody Connect platform. The stockbroking and wealth management firm confirmed that the online client portal has been offline for more than two days as of Thursday evening, November 12, 2026. This outage has affected the ability of clients to access their accounts digitally during the ongoing investigation.

The Core Details of the System Outage

The incident was first identified on November 10, 2026, when the firm detected unusual activity on its digital infrastructure. In response, Goodbody immediately activated its incident response plan and took the online platform offline as a precautionary measure. This decision was made to contain the issue and allow for a thorough investigation into the nature of the security breach.

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A spokesman for the firm stated that the primary goal is to investigate the issue while ensuring the safety of all client data. The firm has taken appropriate steps to respond to the incident and continue to monitor the situation closely. The online portal remains inaccessible to users who typically rely on it for daily trading and account management activities.

Client Funds Remain Secure and Unaffected

Despite the technical disruption, Goodbody Securities has reassured its client base that there has been no identified impact to their client funds. Investigations conducted so far have found no evidence that client assets were affected by the security breach. The firm takes the protection of client accounts very seriously and emphasizes the security of financial holdings.

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While the financial assets remain safe, the firm is continuing to investigate whether there has been any breach of customers' personal data. Independent cybersecurity specialists have been engaged to work on the issue and determine the full extent of the potential data exposure. These experts are working diligently to assess the risks and secure the system against future threats.

Operational Continuity and Stakeholder Responses

Goodbody has ensured that customers can continue to conduct business with the firm through alternative channels such as email and phone. This measure is designed to maintain service delivery for clients who need to execute transactions or resolve account issues despite the portal outage. The firm acknowledges the inconvenience caused by the downtime but prioritizes client security and communication.

The firm is led by chief executive Martin Tormey and employs more than 400 staff members who are supporting the resolution efforts. A message on the Goodbody website as of Thursday evening confirmed that the portal remained offline and that the firm is working to restore the service as soon as possible. The leadership team is focused on transparency and minimizing the impact on their customer base during this critical period.

Long-Term Business Context and Strategic Resilience

Goodbody Securities, which dates back to 1874, was bought by AIB in September 2021 for €138 million. The acquisition was part of AIB's strategy to strengthen its financial services portfolio. The firm has been working to build resilience into its IT infrastructure and improve its digital capabilities to compete effectively in the market.

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The firm has been building up its asset and wealth management business in recent years. This strategic shift is aimed at catching up to its larger rival, Davy, which has gained a significant advantage over the past dozen years by snapping up assets amid consolidation in the space. Goodbody's recent performance reflects this strategic pivot, with profits soaring 109 per cent to €16.1 million last year.

This financial growth was helped by a surge in fee income across its wealth management and investment banking activities. Firm revenue rose to €113.7 million from €92.7 million, with the fee portion of that jumping by 30 per cent to almost €75 million. The cybersecurity incident presents a challenge to the firm's operational stability, but the strong financial performance provides a buffer as it works to restore full service functionality.

Looking ahead, the independent cybersecurity specialists are working to get the system back up and running. Their goal is not only to restore the current service but also to build more resilience into the platform. This proactive approach aims to prevent similar incidents in the future and restore full confidence among clients who rely on Goodbody's digital services for their financial needs.