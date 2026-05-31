Gopalkrishna Gandhi at Jaipur Literary Festival in Dublin

Gopalkrishna Gandhi, grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, speaks about the common experiences of empire and partition between Ireland and India at the Jaipur Literary Festival in Dublin.

Gopalkrishna Gandhi , the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, has participated in the Jaipur Literary Festival in Dublin , Ireland . Gandhi, an academic and writer, spoke about the common experiences of empire and partition between Ireland and India .

He highlighted the importance of remembering the basic features of a society, such as fundamental rights, and the need for resilience in the face of change. Gandhi also spoke about his grandfather's vision for an egalitarian society where divisions were removed and a more humane order would come into being. The Jaipur Literary Festival is the largest literary festival in the world and is touring Ireland for the first time.

Gandhi's appearance was well-received by a capacity audience in Trinity College Dublin's Examination Hall, where he recited two poems off the top of his head. The festival has already been held in Belfast, Armagh, and Dundalk, and is concluding this weekend in Dublin





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