Gordon Elliott saddles two big-money winners in Nashville

Gordon Elliott, a Meath trainer, had a successful day at the races in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday. He sent three horses to the track, with Jack Kennedy taking the rides. Famous Figure and Zanahiyr were the big winners of the day, while Blue Waters finished in third place.

Gordon Elliott 's love affair with American racing continued on Saturday as the Meath trainer saddled two big-money winners in Nashville . Elliott, 48, has become a dab hand at targeting America's top jumps races in recent years, most notably firing in a five-timer at Far Hills in New Jersey last October.

This time, he sent three horses to Tennessee, with Jack Kennedy making the trip across the Atlantic to take the rides. Their trip got off to an ideal start as Famous Figure landed the Louis Brown McMillan Memorial Maiden Hurdle Sweepstakes. Winless in three maiden hurdles in Ireland this year, the five-year-old gelding ran out a cosy winner of the $60,000 contest.

The big race of the day was the $250,000 Iroquois Steeplechase, with Zanahiyr returning Stateside after winning the American Grand National in October. It was not Zanahiyr's day this time, however, as he trailed home in seventh place, with the ex-Jonjo O'Neill-trained Zabeel Champion taking the spoils.

The Elliott camp was not finished there, though, as they still had one more arrow to fire in the shape of Blue Waters in the $100,000 Margaret Curry Henley Sport of Kings Filly and Mare Stakes. Kennedy was at his best aboard the Blue Bresil mare to claim the $60,000 first prize and complete another successful American raid for Cullentra.

The two winners earned the Elliott stable a cool $96,000 (€81,408) in prize money on the back of what was another great season for the yard. Although ultimately lacking the firepower to compete with Willie Mullins at the Punchestown Festival, Elliott's team still fired in 180 winners across the Irish national hunt season, amassing close to €5,000,000 in prize money.

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Gordon Elliott American Racing Nashville Famous Figure Zanahiyr Blue Waters Irish National Hunt Season €5 000 000 In Prize Money Punchestown Festival

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