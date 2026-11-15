Gordon Elliott Wins Eighth Troytown Handicap Chase as The Wallpark Scores at Navan

The Wallpark won the Troytown Handicap Chase at Navan for trainer Gordon Elliott's eighth victory in the race, while With NoLimit impressed in the Monksfield Novice Hurdle.

The Wallpark won the Troytown Handicap Chase at Navan on Sunday, delivering an eighth victory in the race for trainer Gordon Elliott and capping a fine weekend for owner JP McManus.

Ridden by Jack Kennedy, the eight-year-old was the choice from a battalion of Cullentra runners and justified the decision by winning for the first time over fences. The 6-1 chance looked well handicapped on the best of his form, which included finishing third in last year's Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham.

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Elliott Praises Navan After Troytown Victory

He could be spotted moving strongly three out and ran on particularly strongly after the last to score by a length and three-quarters from He's Gorgeous, who edged Kinturk Kalinisi for the runner-up spot. Elliott said: That is eight Troytowns and Navan is where I want to win, in the heart of County Meath.

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He added that connections would have a chat with Frank Berry, JP and the whole team to decide if the horse could develop into an Irish National contender. The trainer reflected on The Wallpark's career, acknowledging the horse had been disappointing on recent occasions, often running on his hurdle form rather than showing improvement over fences.

However, he emphasised the horse had been promising for a while, citing a good run at the course in the past. Elliott expressed deep gratitude to McManus and his family for their long-standing support through thick and thin, describing the win as a way of repaying their loyalty with a major handicap chase victory. He also praised Navan's management for their excellent preparation of the ground, noting their accurate assessment of conditions was vital to the decision to run.

With NoLimit Dominates Monksfield Novice Hurdle

Earlier on the card, Elliott struck with With NoLimit in the Monksfield Novice Hurdle. The five-year-old, owned by Gigginstown, was sent off a heavy favourite at 8-13 and ridden aggressively by Kennedy, who took him straight to the front. Willie Mullins-trained market rival Reaching High provided brief company early but dropped away at the business end, and although Gillane challenged late at the last, the favourite stayed on strongly to win by four and a quarter lengths.

Elliott described With NoLimit as a lovely horse with excellent jumping technique over hurdles and one to really look forward to in future seasons. He said the horse would be kept to middle distances for now, with his jumping style suggesting he will excel over fences. The trainer noted the horse's ninth-place finish in the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham last season showed he ran well despite the outcome, and he believes the gelding would perform even better with a lead.

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Paddy Power Cut Odds For Cheltenham Bets

Paddy Power reacted by cutting With NoLimit from 25-1 to 16-1 for both the Turners Novices' Hurdle and the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March. Elliott said: You won't see the best of this lad until he jumps a fence. You can see the way he jumps his hurdles; he wants a fence.

He added that Cheltenham is obviously in the back of their head, with a possible run over Christmas or at Naas in the new year to aid development without pressure. He stressed there is no panic given the horse's young age and two previous runs, with the focus on building stamina and technique for March. Elsewhere on the card, Henry de Bromhead's Huff'n'puff made a winning start to his jumping career in the three-year-old Maiden Hurdle at 3-1.

De Bromhead said: I'd say Christmas would be high on the agenda. There's a good three-year-old hurdle at Leopardstown. Gavin Cromwell was similarly pleased with Theemeraldempress, an 11-2 winner of the Mares Maiden Hurdle, saying: We'll enjoy today and see where it brings us. Yes, I think so, she could be one for festivals further down the line.