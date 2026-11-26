Tánaiste Simon Harris confirms the dismissal of Anne O'Connor is now a government reality as legal action stalls. The HSE board faces parliamentary scrutiny.

Irish political leaders confirmed that the removal of Anne O'Connor from her position as Health Service Executive chief executive has become an unavoidable reality for the government. Tánaiste Simon Harris stated that while this outcome was not the initial preference, the decision by the health service board is now fixed. The development coincides with a sudden pause in legal proceedings initiated by O'Connor against her former employer.

Legal Proceedings Stall For Mediation

O'Connor's legal challenge was halted on Thursday at the final hour after she received an invitation to mediate from the Health Service Executive. Harris explained that the government must now allow these matters to resolve either through the legal system or via mediation channels. The board's decision to dismiss O'Connor stands as a completed action that the executive branch of government is prepared to accept as fact.

Also read Anne O'Connor Sacking Puts HSE Chairman Ciarán Devane in the Spotlight

Harris Defends Health Minister's Record

Tánaiste Simon Harris launched a robust defense of Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill during Dáil proceedings. He insisted that she is doing a bloody good job despite the intense pressure surrounding the health service crisis. The Taoiseach and Tánaiste have moved to consolidate support within their party ranks as opposition parties increase scrutiny on the minister's handling of the situation.

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HSE Board To Face Oireachtas Committee

The Health Service Executive board is scheduled to appear before an Oireachtas committee next Wednesday to address the dismissal. Harris confirmed to the House that a delegation led by the board chair will accept the invitation to testify. Both the Taoiseach Micheál Martin and the Tánaiste indicated their expectation that the board will comply with this request for parliamentary accountability.

Parliamentary Scrutiny Intensifies

Opposition parties are preparing to continue their efforts to challenge the government's management of the health sector crisis. The High Court proceedings and the subsequent political fallout have dominated recent parliamentary sessions. Government figures are working to manage the narrative while ensuring that the board provides full cooperation with upcoming committee inquiries into the executive leadership changes.