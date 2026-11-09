Government and Unions Clash Over 11 Percent Public Sector Pay Deal

Irish government officials and public sector unions negotiate a 11 percent pay offer to avert Thursday strikes. Learn about the stakes for schools and hospitals during the EU summit.

National negotiations between the Irish Government and public sector unions extended late into Monday evening as both sides scrambled to prevent a nationwide strike scheduled for Thursday. Government officials expressed cautious optimism that a revised pay proposal offering a cumulative 11 percent increase would finally secure union acceptance, while union representatives remained non-committal, indicating that preparations for industrial action continued unchanged.

Core Pay Details and Financial Scope

The central mechanism of the proposed resolution involves a cumulative 11 percent salary increase for public sector employees, with additional enhancements specifically targeted at low-paid workers. The total financial liability associated with this agreement is projected to exceed 5 billion euros according to official Government estimates, representing a significant investment in resolving long-standing labor disputes. This substantial monetary commitment aims to address the cost-of-living pressures while attempting to balance fiscal constraints within the national budget.

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Stakeholder Positions and Political Pressure

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris led the political push to secure the agreement, with Martin characterizing the revised offer as very fair and substantially improved to meet all previously identified criteria for resolution. Speaking from Brussels, Simon Harris emphasized that the Government had made a substantial improvement to the deal, urging unions to prioritize finding a solution over planning a strike. Despite these high-level assurances, the Government faces intense pressure to avoid disruptions during its hosting of a major European summit as part of the EU presidency.

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Union Reservations and Strategic Posture

Union sources maintained that the 11 percent offer fell short of their expectations, expressing concern that the headline figures might not adequately cover inflation over the term of the agreement. Senior officials within multiple public sector unions highlighted pensions as a potential stumbling block that had yet to be fully resolved during the Monday evening talks. Fórsa reported that 45,000 members, representing nearly half of its total membership, had signed up for rallies at eight venues including Dublin, Cork, and Galway, signaling strong readiness for industrial action.

Operational Impacts and Future Proceedings

Preparations for significant disruptions are already underway, with thousands of hospital appointments cancelled and school closures being organized for Thursday if no agreement is reached. Siptu instructed its members to proceed on the basis that the strike would occur unless a deal was formally agreed upon, while simultaneously working on confirming derogations for staff maintaining essential services in the health sector. Union leaders reiterated that plans for the strike and demonstrations must continue until negotiators confirm an established agreement, leaving the outcome of the talks uncertain as the deadline approaches.