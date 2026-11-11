Government and Unions Reach €5.2 Billion Pay Deal, Halting Planned Strike

A €5.2 billion agreement delivers at least 10.75 percent pay rises for over 400,000 public workers, stopping a Thursday strike and offering stability amid economic uncertainty.

The Irish government and public sector unions concluded a €5.2 billion pay agreement early on Tuesday, a move that ended a strike that had been slated for Thursday. The contract promises pay increases of at least 10.75 per cent to more than 400,000 workers by March 2029, providing a clear path for wage growth across the sector.

Key Details of the €5.2 Billion Accord

The agreement, signed at the Workplace Relations Commission at about 3.30am, will see a national pay rise of at least 10.75 percent that will be incremental and spread over a four‑year period. It covers all public sector workers, from health nurses to civil servants, putting a specific floor on wages and protecting lower‑paid staff from the cost‑of‑living pressures. The deal was reached after intensive negotiations that began weeks earlier, with each side presenting a range of offers that they ultimately reconciled to a final settlement that both sides stated was balanced and fair.

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Reactions from Key Stakeholders

Minister Jack Chambers described the deal as "balanced, fair and credible" and emphasised that it was designed to give lower‑paid workers the support they need. Chambers said that the agreement would also be sustainable, affordable and provide value to taxpayers. He thanked the trade union leaders, noting the constructive engagement of Kevin Callinan and the wider union movement.

Adrian Kane, deputy general secretary of Siptu, highlighted that the agreement was "unashamedly weighted towards the lower and the middle paid." He noted that the deal included provisions on artificial intelligence, hybrid working, and procurement that would strengthen public sector protections and prevent outsourcing. Kane also explained the inclusion of a review clause that could be invoked if inflation rises above agreed levels, ensuring the contract would adapt to future economic changes.

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Impact on Workers and the Economy

With over 400,000 employees now secured to receive the agreed wage increases, the agreement offers long‑term certainty for public servants while reassuring the wider economy that wage growth can be managed without creating unaffordable fiscal pressure. The deal also aims to curb potential future wage disputes, thereby keeping public spending predictable and supporting the national budget plan. The government's emphasis on public procurement safeguards further means that future spending will not be diluted by cost‑overruns characteristic of past procurement scandals.

The next steps involve the national executives of the 19 unions representing these workers. They will review the agreement over the coming days, with many scheduled meetings for Wednesday, before proceeding to ballot members. A final vote result is expected in the second week of December, after which the agreement will be formally implemented and the stand‑still on the strike will be confirmed as permanent.