Government and Unions Strike Deal, Cancel Planned Public Sector Strike

A new national pay agreement ending a planned strike gives over 400,000 workers at least a 10.75 percent rise by March 2029, with phased increases and targeted boosts for lower‑income staff.

A planned public sector strike slated for Thursday was cancelled after government officials and trade union leaders reached a deal at the Workplace Relations Commission early Monday morning. The settlement guarantees a national pay increase of at least 10.75 percent for more than 400,000 workers by the end of March 2029, averting potential industrial action across public services.

Phased Pay Increases Across Sectors

The agreement schedules a series of pay rises from 2026 to 2029, beginning with a 2 percent or €1,200 annual salary boost backdated to 1 September 2026. Subsequent increments include 1 percent raises on 1 April 2027, 1 percent or €600 on 1 August 2027, and 1.5 percent or €900 on 1 November 2027. In 2028, the plan provides a 1 percent increase on 1 March and a 1 percent or €600 raise on 1 June, followed by another 1 percent raise on 1 October. Local bargaining provisions allow for a 1 percent increase on 1 March 2029, with a general round increase of 1.25 percent or €750 on 2 March, concluding the agreement on 31 March 2029.

Also read Government and Unions Clash Over 11 Percent Public Sector Pay Deal

Local Bargaining Mechanism Explained

Local bargaining serves as a safety valve, enabling individual sectors to address specific outstanding issues. The mechanism permits adjustments that may not benefit all staff equally, allowing for targeted financial relief where needed. This provision is slated to activate on 1 March 2029, adding an extra 1 percent to the overall pay rise package.

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Financial Impact and Distribution of Funds

The entire 33‑month agreement will cost an estimated €5.2 billion, with payments spread across five fiscal years beginning 1 July 2026. The structure prioritises lower‑income workers, offering up to 18.3 percent cumulative increases for the lowest earners over the term of the deal. Specific occupational groups will see significant gains: cleaners will enjoy an 18.3 percent rise, special‑needs assistants 17.2 percent, general operatives and healthcare assistants 15.4 percent, Garda officers 14.6 percent, enhanced nurses 13.3 percent, primary teachers 13.1 percent, secondary teachers 12.8 percent, and civil service clerical officers 17.1 percent.

Next Steps and Union Ballot Process

The draft agreement will now be reviewed by the national executives of the 19 public services unions over the next few days. Many unions are scheduled to meet on Wednesday, after which each executive will ballot its members on acceptance of the deal and the suspension of any industrial action. A comprehensive ballot result is expected by the second week of December. If approved, the first scheduled raises are likely to materialise in January, marking a crucial shift in public sector compensation policy.