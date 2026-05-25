Government grant to convert vacant commercial properties into housing units

A program to convert vacant commercial properties above shops into housing units has been announced by the Irish government. The program, which will provide funding for up to €135,000 for conversions of up to three units, aims to return thousands of vacant buildings to use and help address the country's housing crisis.

The Irish government is introducing a new grant program that aims to convert upwards of €135,000 vacant commercial properties above shops into housing units , with the goal of returning thousands of vacant buildings to use.

The program, modelled on the government's previously successful vacant properties refurbishment grant, will provide funding for conversions of up to three units, with the option to obtain expert advice for an additional €5,000. A total of 30,000 properties are estimated to be potentially suitable for the conversion, with the program expected to yield around 16,000 new homes, according to a report by Hardware Association Ireland.

The government hopes that the program will help address the country's housing crisis and bring a sense of vitality to town centres. Those eligible for the grants include the owners of commercial properties who have been unable to find a suitable tenant and are willing to convert the upper floors into housing. The grant program is the latest announced initiatives to the government's housing strategy.

In recent years, the government has also introduced measures to fast-track the planning process for conversions of vacant and underutilized properties, including the establishment of a new Development Act. With over €112 million already paid out to bring more than 2,000 properties back into use under the previous program, the government is confident that other vacant buildings will be rejuvenated and returned to use.

Overall, the new grant program offers a promising solution to the country's housing shortage, providing an opportunity for property owners to unlock the potential of their own properties and for local communities to benefit from the creation of new homes





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