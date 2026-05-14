Government IT projects running over €61 million over budget, new figures show

The planned next-generation contactless ticketing system for public transport is now expected to cost up to €269 million to deliver, with Sinn Féin TD John Brady describing the cost overrun as 'particularly alarming'. A number of key IT projects being undertaken by Government departments and State agencies are projected to run more than €61 million over budget, according to new figures submitted to a Dáil committee.

The planned next-generation contactless ticketing system for public transport is now expected to cost up to €269 million to deliver, with Sinn Féin TD John Brady describing the cost overrun as 'particularly alarming'.

Additionally, a number of key IT projects being undertaken by Government departments and State agencies are projected to run more than €61 million over budget, according to new figures submitted to a Dáil committee. The report also reveals that a €3.6 million case management system project for the Garda Ombudsman’s office was terminated following contractual issues, and the Department of Children’s affordable childcare scheme ICT project exceeded its original estimate by 49 per cent to reach a final cost of €10.6 million.

The report found 34 completed IT projects with an overspend, while 33 ongoing projects were expected to result in an overspend. The findings show that major ICT projects are repeatedly running over time and over budget, with insufficient accountability mechanisms in place





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Government IT Projects Cost Overruns Contactless Ticketing System Sinn Féin TD John Brady Public Accounts Committee Garda Ombudsman’S Office Department Of Children’S Affordable Childcare Case Management System Project Accountability Mechanisms Project Management Initial Cost Estimates Consistently Failing Deeply Concerning Pattern Major ICT Projects Running Over Time And Over Budget

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Key IT projects at Government departments and State agencies set to run €61m over budgetNew figures submitted to a Dáil committee show that a number of key IT projects being undertaken by Government departments and State agencies are projected to run more than €61 million over budget. The planned new next-generation contactless ticketing system, which will allow passengers to use their bank cards to pay for public transport, is expected to cost up to €269 million to deliver.

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