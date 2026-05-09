Government looks at reforming Irish social welfare system with new targeted payments

The Irish government is exploring the possibility of introducing brand new, targeted payments in the country's social welfare system. The proposed reforms aim to address child poverty and support low-income households through standalone weekly payments for low-income families with children and to eliminate discouraging 'cliff-edges' in payments for individuals and families in the workforce.

The government are considering introducing new payments in the Irish social welfare system, specifically targeting low-income families and those of working age. The proposal aims to reduce child poverty through a standalone weekly payment for low-income families with children and to eliminate 'cliff-edges' in payments that discourage additional work.

The draft proposals for these new payments are contained in a 'Discussion Document' published by Minister Calleary. There have been calls to replace the current system with a single stand-alone targeted child payment, also known as a 'Second-Tier Child Benefit'. One potential approach for a targeted child payment is to create a new separate weekly payment for low-income families with children, replacing the current Child Support Payment and Working Family Payment.

The amount paid would depend on household income and the number of children in the family, similar to the current Child Support Payment. The payment would gradually reduce as the household income increases and would not affect the universal Child Benefit payment.

The government has also committed to introducing a Working Age Payment to make people work always pay, with the possibility of replacing Jobseeker's Allowance with a new payment where people are paid based on how far their income is below a set threshold. In the final designs of both potential new payments, the existing Child Benefit payment will remain unchanged and will not be impacted.

The government is currently consulting on these ideas, aiming to make informed decisions based on discussions and feedback from stakeholders





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Irish Social Welfare System Targeted Payments Child Poverty Work Always Pay Replace Child Support Payment Replace Jobseeker's Allowance

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