Government planning potential new social welfare payment in Budget 2027

The Department of Social Protection is evaluating potential measures to reduce the cost of living crisis and alleviate hardship for the most vulnerable in society. If implemented as proposed, a new Cost of Living payment for the disabled could be introduced alongside a hike in the Living Alone Allowance rate.

The government are considering introducing a brand new social welfare payment in the upcoming Budget 2027. The Department of Social Protection is expected to examine long-term solutions to alleviate the impact of the cost of living crisis on the most vulnerable in society.

If implemented, one potential measure could be the rollout of a new Cost of Living payment for the disabled. However, no further details have been disclosed regarding the payment's amount, criteria for applicants, or its specific features. The minister also confirmed a potential hike in the rate of the Living Alone Allowance, a supplementary payment for individuals living alone.

The hike would provide an additional income of €1,144 per year to people living alone, particularly those in their older years with fixed incomes. Additionally, potential adjustments to weekly social welfare rates are being planned, although the exact amount has not been confirmed. Last year's increase to core social welfare payments was €10, not the initially proposed €12





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Social Welfare Cost Of Living Crisis Social Welfare Payment Cost Of Living Payment Cost Of Disability Payment Living Alone Allowance Cost Of Living Crisis

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