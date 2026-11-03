Government Rejects €3.4 Billion Public Sector Pay Offer

The Irish Government rejected a €3.4 billion public sector pay deal offering 7.75 percent uplift. Union officials cite inflation gaps and low wage concerns as key reasons for the dispute.

Union officials were informed on Monday that the Government's previously tabled proposal for a public sector pay deal would have cost €3.4 billion over its proposed term. The offer, which was rejected by union representatives last week, outlined a specific structure of wage increases designed to span a period of two and a half years.

Pay Structure And Financial Details

The rejected proposal included a 1.75 per cent increase scheduled from November 1st. This initial rise would be followed by further increases of 1 per cent in April, August, and November of next year. Similar 1 per cent increments were also tabled for May and October of 2028.

Also read Public Sector Unions Contemplate Extended Industrial Action Amid Pay Deal Deadlock

Additionally, the offer provided for a 1 per cent increase in March 2028 specifically for local bargaining purposes. This figure contrasts with the 2 per cent that unions believe was committed to in the previous agreement. Local bargaining serves as a mechanism intended to allow different unions and work groups to address claims specific to their own areas.

When combining these various elements, the total uplift on offer amounts to 7.75 per cent. If the increases are compounded over the 30-month duration of the deal, the total reaches 8 per cent. This final figure falls well short of what the trade unions have sought in negotiations.

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Union Demands And Inflation Gaps

Their opening position demanded that the deal address a shortfall they say has developed between pay and inflation since 2021. They also requested an increase to cover inflation for this year and increases above inflation for the next two years. Senior union officials have put this shortfall at more than 5 per cent and up to 7 per cent.

This demand is considered a non-starter on the Government side, which prefers to count pay from 2019. That time frame produces a more favourable comparison for the state. While the union side discounted earlier increases included as pay restoration rather than pay increases, the argument that the outcome of three previous pay deals should be revisited seems ambitious.

What the rest of their demands amount to depends to a considerable extent on where inflation actually lands between now and the end of 2028. Taking the most optimistic projections on inflation, keeping pace would require increases of 7 per cent. On top of this, unions believe they are entitled to 2 per cent in local bargaining.

Economic Forecasts And Market Context

In reality, unions are unlikely to have anticipated settling for less than the 10.25 per cent in total delivered by the last deal. The most recent Central Bank forecasts, contained in its third quarter of 2026 bulletin, put inflation at 3.4 per cent for this year and 3.1 per cent for next year before falling to 2 per cent in 2028.

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However, the CSO said on Tuesday that it was 4 per cent in the year to October, meaning union members are 2 per cent down on this year. Next year's figures will also likely need to be revised upward. The unions, meanwhile, are deeply sceptical about the 2 per cent figure for 2028.

The Central Bank accepted there are worse case scenarios than those in their main forecasts and said in June inflation next year could be 5 per cent. Accepting 3 per cent for next year would not be a good look, and the risk is even higher for the following year given the extent to which the projections factor in a fall in fuel prices.

Lowest Paid Workers And Future Steps

The other issue highlighted on Monday was the absence from the offer of measures to help the lowest-paid public employees. Some are certainly well remunerated, with about 2,500 civil servants earning more than €100,000 annually. The largest cohort are clerical officers who earn €31,811 a year, rising to €49,858 after 16 years.

From January 1st, entry level pay would be about €50 a year more than the minimum wage after a 1.75 per cent increase. That is not something the unions will want to sell their members. After that, the backdating of the increase for the second half of this year to July rather than November 1st may help to get this deal over the line.