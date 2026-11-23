The Department of Housing has rejected Dublin City Council's appeal to exceed the 90 percent state funding cap for homelessness services, forcing the council to absorb rising costs in its 2027 budget.

The Department of Housing has officially rejected an appeal by Dublin City Council chief executive Richard Shakespeare and the Dublin Region Homeless Executive to increase the proportion of Government funding allocated to tackle homelessness in the capital. This decision ensures that the local authorities must continue to cover the balance of costs for emergency accommodation services, despite soaring demand and escalating expenses. The rejection comes just days before Shakespeare is set to present the council's €1.85 billion 2027 budget, which represents a spending increase of €150 million compared to the current fiscal year.

Core Details of the 2027 Budget Rejection

Dublin City Council bears the heaviest financial burden among the four Dublin local authorities, with the cost of providing homeless services consuming by far the largest portion of the city's overall budget. These costs are expected to hit €431.5 million next year, marking an increase of more than €25 million on the 2026 figure. Half of the total council budget is funded by Government grants and the local property tax, while the remainder is derived from the provision of council services and commercial rates. The rejection of the funding increase means the council must find additional resources within these existing streams to meet the growing demand.

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The financial pressure on the city council has intensified rapidly over recent years. The council is set to contribute just over €28.3 million in Budget 2027 toward homeless costs, which represents an almost doubling of the €14.7 million put toward these costs in 2023. With homelessness costs increasing by millions of euro each year, the sums needed to cover the councils' proportion have escalated significantly. While Department grants currently cover up to 90 per cent of the cost of the service, the local authorities are required to fund the remaining balance, a requirement that has become increasingly difficult to sustain.

Stakeholder Positions and Funding Disputes

Dublin City Council and the DRHE have consistently highlighted the issue of increasing homeless service costs with the government and have sought additional State funding to support the delivery of this nationally significant service. In his budget presentation, Richard Shakespeare noted that last year the DRHE submitted a business case to the department seeking agreement on a more sustainable, long-term funding model for homeless services. However, the department has confirmed in advance of this year's council budget that State funding would remain capped at 90 per cent, effectively rejecting the council's request for a higher contribution rate.

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Richard Shakespeare emphasized that the council was committed to preventing homelessness wherever possible and to maximizing pathways out of homelessness through the expansion of housing supply, tenancy sustainment measures, and the provision of appropriate support services. He noted, however, that many of the underlying drivers of homelessness remain outside the council's direct control. The principal driver of family homelessness continues to be Notices of Termination issued within the private rental sector, while the principal driver of single-adult homelessness is the discharge of individuals with Leave to Remain or refugee status from direct provision accommodation without access to suitable housing options.

In response to queries regarding why it rejected the business case, the Department of Housing stated it was aware that the increased costs associated with the provision of emergency accommodation to all who need it is challenging for local authorities. The department pointed out that Minister for Housing James Browne had secured €543 million in Budget 2027 in current funding for homelessness services. Despite this substantial allocation, the department did not answer why this funding was not being used to raise the central Government funding for homeless services in the city above the 90 per cent cap. The department maintained that it continues to work with local authorities to ensure that exchequer funding is made available to support the provision of emergency accommodation.

Real-World Impact on Homeless Populations

The financial constraints facing Dublin City Council occur against a backdrop of record-high homelessness across the State. The number of homeless people in the State reached a record high of more than 18,000 in September, representing the most recent figures available from the department. More than 70 per cent of these individuals are using emergency accommodation services in Dublin, placing immense strain on the infrastructure managed by the DRHE on behalf of the four Dublin local authorities. The concentration of homeless individuals in the capital means that decisions made by Dublin City Council regarding funding and resource allocation have disproportionate national implications for the delivery of essential social services.

The Government remains committed to ensuring that emergency accommodation is available to all those who need it, while simultaneously increasing investment in more sustainable, long-term accommodation solutions. However, the immediate reality for local authorities is the necessity to manage acute demand within fixed funding parameters. The rejection of the funding increase means that Dublin City Council must continue to absorb the rising costs of emergency housing, potentially impacting other municipal services or requiring further efficiency measures within the homeless sector. As the 2027 budget is presented on Monday, the tension between the government's funding cap and the escalating needs of the homeless population will remain a central issue in local governance and housing policy debates.