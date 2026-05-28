Government Reopens Summer Education Programme Applications After "Botched" Launch

The Irish government is re-opening applications for a summer education scheme for vulnerable children after the Opposition slammed the initial nine-day application window as "deeply unfair." The reversal follows criticism that the process was poorly managed and excluded medically vulnerable children. Meanwhile, political rows continue over education funding levies and disability care reforms.

The Irish government has announced that it will re-open applications for a crucial summer education programme for children with complex educational needs or those at risk of disadvantage, following widespread criticism of the initial application process.

The Opposition labeled the first attempt "deeply unfair and badly handled," criticizing the decision to open the online applications portal for only nine days. During Leaders' Questions in the Dáil, the programme's restart was confirmed by the Tánaiste, who stated that schools would be contacted immediately and the portal would reopen next week. This U-turn comes after Minister for Education Hildegarde Naughton reportedly listened to concerns from schools and parents.

The summer programme provides vital educational support during the holidays and includes both home-based and school-based options. The Opposition's spokesperson,while welcoming the reversal, argued that schools remain under "huge pressure" due to the "botched situation" and criticized the restriction preventing students from choosing both delivery models, which he said locks out medically vulnerable children.

In related Dáil proceedings, Labour's finance spokesman challenged the Tánaiste on plans to implement €446 million in levies on government departments to cover an overspend in the Department of Education. He demanded to know which new services would be stalled or existing ones cut to accommodate these savings.

The Tánaiste defended the levy as not being cuts, insisting every department will have a higher budget in 2027 than in 2026, and stated that efficiencies and reforms can be found in the public service. Additionally, on the issue of disability care, the Tánaiste agreed with a Social Democrats TD that there needs to be a rebalancing away from private for-profit providers and acknowledged the government is not where it needs to be regarding support for disabled people after their parents die.

He cited recent Cabinet committee decisions motivated by advocacy group Before We Die, which aims to move from a crisis approach to a planned approach for adults with intellectual disabilities





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Summer Education Programme Vulnerable Children Application Portal Opposition Criticism Government U-Turn Disability Care Budget Levies Irish Politics Dáil Hildegarde Naughton

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