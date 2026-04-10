Government to Announce Measures to Combat Inflation and Provide Financial Relief

The Irish government is set to unveil a package of measures on Friday aimed at reducing inflation and easing the financial burden on consumers. The announcement comes in response to rising prices, particularly for groceries, and will involve interventions to address excise duties and support affected sectors like haulage and agriculture. Revenue has also pledged to support taxpayers experiencing cash flow difficulties.

The Irish government is preparing to unveil a comprehensive set of initiatives aimed at tackling the escalating inflation crisis. Enterprise Minister Peter Burke, speaking on RTE’s Today With David McCullagh program, confirmed that a government response is imminent in light of the rising prices, a situation significantly exacerbated by the ongoing war in Iran.

The announcement, anticipated on Friday, is expected to detail measures designed to alleviate the financial strain on consumers and specifically target the cost of essential goods. The government is acutely aware of the economic hardship faced by vulnerable populations and is prioritizing interventions that provide tangible relief, especially in the context of increasing grocery prices. Minister Burke’s remarks underscore the urgency of the situation and the government's commitment to implementing effective solutions to mitigate the impact of inflation across various sectors of the economy.\Further efforts are underway to navigate complex European Union regulations that could influence the government's ability to implement specific relief measures. The Tanaiste and Minister for Finance, Simon Harris, is actively engaged in discussions with EU counterparts, seeking flexibility regarding excise duty rules. Existing European directives impose limits on the extent to which excise duties can be reduced, and Ireland requires permission to deviate from these thresholds. Beyond excise duties, the government is examining additional interventions to support crucial sectors such as haulage and agriculture, industries particularly vulnerable to rising fuel and operational costs. Minister Burke also alluded to potential state aid implications associated with these additional measures, acknowledging the complexities of coordinating support while adhering to established legal frameworks. The government recognizes that a balanced approach is required to provide assistance effectively while complying with both domestic and international financial regulations. The focus is to address the economic fallout while ensuring any support packages are sustainable and legally sound.\In addition to government-level interventions, Revenue, the Irish tax authority, has pledged to provide support to individuals and businesses facing cash flow difficulties due to soaring fuel and other operational expenses. Recognizing the detrimental impact of rising costs on financial stability, Revenue has stated its commitment to collaborate with affected taxpayers. Collector-General James Twohig emphasized Revenue's understanding of the challenges faced by businesses in maintaining good tax compliance during this difficult period. Revenue has a history of establishing flexible and customized payment arrangements designed to help viable businesses overcome temporary cash flow challenges. Revenue encourages taxpayers facing payment difficulties to continue filing tax returns on time and proactively engage with Revenue to explore mutually suitable payment arrangements. To access support and information, the Revenue's Collector-General Division can be reached at 01 738 3663 or via MyEnquiries. The Revenue's commitment reflects a broader recognition of the financial strain experienced by businesses and individuals and is intended to help ensure the economic resilience of the community amid the rising cost of living





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