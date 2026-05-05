Grace Lynch's Parents Targeted by Online Trolls with Intimidating Posts

Heartbroken parents of teen killed by scrambler face online harassment, including fake images and false claims, while calling for stronger laws and Garda powers.

The parents of Grace Lynch , the 16-year-old tragically killed by a scrambler in Dublin in January, are facing online harassment and intimidation. This includes the circulation of a fabricated image depicting their daughter riding a scrambler, and false claims about her personal life.

The parents, Siobhan and Martin Lynch, who successfully campaigned for 'Grace’s Law' – legislation aimed at curbing the illegal use of scramblers – have reported the online abuse to the Gardaí. Martin Lynch described the posts as 'extremely childish and sick,' expressing concern about the motives of those responsible, whether it's to antagonize or defy the recent law. He highlighted the difficulty of confronting false narratives and the insensitive comments dismissing the dangers of scramblers as 'kids having fun.

' This harassment comes amidst another incident involving an electric bike, where a Garda officer was injured while attempting to intercept a teen riding illegally in Blanchardstown. While thankful the officer’s injuries were not life-threatening, Martin Lynch expressed a lack of surprise, emphasizing the need for greater Garda powers and government support to effectively address the issue. He believes current legislation, while a step forward, doesn’t go far enough, particularly regarding the unregulated sale and advertisement of these vehicles.

Lynch pointed out the ease with which individuals can purchase scramblers advertised as 'road legal' when they are not, and the availability of high-speed models marketed to young children. He recounted a recent near-miss encounter with two e-scrambler riders who displayed reckless behavior and disregard for safety. The Lynch family is currently awaiting the progression of the criminal case related to Grace’s death.

They have informed the Gardaí about the online harassment but are reluctant to continually engage in reporting what they perceive as largely libelous, rather than criminal, activity. Martin Lynch issued a stark warning to those who continue to use scramblers and e-bikes irresponsibly, questioning whether they would maintain the same attitude if a loved one were to become a victim.

He stressed that these vehicles are 'lethal weapons' in the wrong hands and called for a greater sense of responsibility and accountability. The Garda investigation into the incident in Hartstown is ongoing, and the family continues to advocate for stronger regulations and enforcement to prevent further tragedies





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Grace Lynch Scramblers Online Harassment Gardaí Grace's Law E-Bikes Intimidation Ireland Dublin Traffic Safety

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Limerick Dominate Clare in All-Ireland Hurling ChampionshipLimerick delivered a commanding 15-point victory over Clare in Ennis, showcasing precision, power, and resilience despite the absence of key players Cian Lynch and Aaron Gillane. The team's cohesive performance and ability to capitalize on Clare's weaknesses proved decisive.

Read more »

Comedian Killian Sundermann: ‘My parents let me wear a jean jacket for my Confirmation because I was into rock’n’roll’Trusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Grace Kelly’s Mayo holiday hideaway: ‘Maybe her dream will come true some day’Trusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Final countdown: Exam survival guide for Junior and Leaving Cert students (and parents)Trusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Garda rushed to hospital after being hit by e-bike as horrified parents and children look onThe garda, who was on patrol in the area and seeking out youngsters on scramblers and e-bikes, was injured when he and colleagues approached teens in the Hartstown Park area at around 5pm on Sunday.

Read more »