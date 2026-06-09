Graduate Programmes Offered by EY, Boston Scientific and Irish Distillers

Several businesses and agencies offer paid graduate programmes to recent graduates who want to build careers in professional services, consulting, assurance, strategy and transactions, or tax and law. These programmes provide opportunities for continuous learning, mentoring, and exposure to real-world projects. Some programmes include professional qualifications, while others focus on practical consulting and technology skills without formal exams. Graduates benefit from networking opportunities, diversity initiatives, sports clubs, and volunteering programmes that support professional and personal development.

EY, Boston Scientific and Irish Distillers are among businesses and agencies offering paid graduate programmes who want to build careers in professional services , be that in consulting, assurance, strategy and transactions , or tax and law .

Some programmes include professional qualifications such as ACA, ACCA, CTA or CFA, while others focus on practical consulting and technology skills without formal exams. The length of the programme depends on the stream you join. Most programmes linked to professional qualifications last around three to three and a half years because they include structured exam training alongside client work. Programmes without formal professional exams provide intensive training across the first one to two years.

A big feature of the programme is the emphasis on continuous learning, mentoring and exposure to real-world projects from day one. Graduates will benefit from networking opportunities, diversity initiatives, sports clubs and volunteering programmes that support professional and personal development. Uisce Éireann's graduate programme is a two-year rotational programme designed for recent graduates who want to build careers in engineering, business operations and infrastructure development. The programme currently offers two specialist streams: engineering and business operations.

Graduates get the opportunity to work across a diverse portfolio of projects, completing three eight-month rotations in infrastructure delivery, asset management and sustainability, and chief operations. Graduate roles are mainly based in Dublin and Cork, with hybrid working available for up to three days per week from home. The programme aims to develop future leaders of a sustainable water sector in Ireland by building technical, leadership and communication skills through hands-on project experience.

Graduates benefit from mentoring, wellbeing support, structured training through Uisce University, and, in some streams, funding for professional qualifications. Applicants must be graduating in the current year or have graduated within the previous two years. Candidates for the engineering stream require a level 8 engineering degree, while business operations applicants need a degree in business, commerce, business information systems or a related discipline. Applications are submitted online through the Uisce Éireann careers portal.

Boston Scientific offers a highly regarded graduate programme designed to develop future talent within the medical technology sector. Applicants are expected to have a level 8 honours degree in a Stem-related area. Based across its Irish sites in Galway, Cork, and Clonmel, the programme gives graduates the opportunity to work in areas such as manufacturing, research and development, and process engineering. The programme runs for two years and combines practical experience with structured professional development, mentoring and technical training.

One of the programme's standout features, at its Cork and Clonmel sites, is its rotational structure. Graduates rotate across different departments and projects over the two years, gaining exposure to different areas, including quality assurance and operational excellence. The programme also provides opportunities to work with cutting-edge technologies in advanced manufacturing facilities, giving participants a deeper understanding of how a global medtech company operates.

Each of Boston Scientific's three Irish sites also has a Young Professional Network which organises welcome events, nights out and tag rugby, helping graduates to settle in and bond with peers. The quality of Boston Scientific's graduate programme was recognised at the 2026 gradireland Graduate Recruitment Awards, where the company won Graduate Employer of the Year - Intake up to 40.

Pfizer's graduate programme is a structured early-careers programme designed for graduates in science, engineering, biotechnology, pharmacy and finance disciplines who want to build careers in the biopharmaceutical industry. The programme is based across Pfizer's major Irish sites in Dublin, Cork and Kildare. Graduates gain hands-on experience working on manufacturing, operations, quality, engineering and innovations projects using advanced pharmaceutical technologies. On this programme, graduates gain exposure to real operational and research environments within a global healthcare company.

The programme usually runs for over two years and often includes rotational placements across different departments to broaden technical and business experience. Graduates receive structured mentoring, leadership training, coaching and professional development support throughout their different rotations. Applications are submitted online through Pfizer's careers portal by uploading a CV and answering application questions





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Graduate Programmes EY Boston Scientific Irish Distillers Uisce Éireann Boston Scientific's Graduate Programme Pfizer's Graduate Programme Professional Services Consulting Assurance Strategy And Transactions Tax And Law Professional Qualifications Mentoring Networking Opportunities Diversity Initiatives Sports Clubs Volunteering Programmes

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A century on, Marilyn Monroe speaks to the possibilities the United States once offeredWith Miles Davis and Allen Ginsberg, the film star contributed to an unstoppable excitement about the future

Read more »

A graduate’s story: ‘I led the world’s biggest pilot of the four-day working week’From Galway students’ union to Toronto, via New York – I’ve learned so much from working with some of the most innovative people and companies

Read more »

Emily O'Shea: Finding Inspiration in the OrdinaryDesigner Emily O'Shea shares how her graduate collection, inspired by photos taken during a difficult commute, led to a fashion line that blends tulle embroidery with childhood memories of biker culture.

Read more »

What sort of workforce are graduates entering, and what do they need to know?AI means the employment environment is changing, but there are indications of resilience in the graduate jobs market

Read more »