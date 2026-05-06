Graeme McDowell Regrets LIV Golf Statements, Admits Financial Motivation

Graeme McDowell reflects on his initial statements about joining LIV Golf, admitting his primary motivation was financial gain. He also discusses the tour's excessive spending and uncertain future, while Jon Rahm resolves fines with the DP World Tour and Bryson DeChambeau considers his options if LIV Golf shuts down.

Graeme McDowell, the Irish golfer, has expressed regret over his initial statements about joining the LIV Golf tour, admitting that his claims about 'growing the game' were misleading.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, McDowell acknowledged that his primary motivation was financial gain, stating, 'I should have just said it for what it was: this is good for my bank account, and I’m getting a runway to play the game of golf for as long as I can.

' He also criticized the 'nasty' narrative surrounding the tour, particularly its association with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, and hoped that shifting the focus to US funding could improve its image. McDowell also admitted that the tour had been overly extravagant in its early days, with excessive prize money leading to complacency among players. He suggested that downsizing could make the tour more commercially viable, saying, 'It was maybe a little too flashy on some levels.

The purse prizes are incredible. The complacency that can come with that is just embarrassing.

' McDowell is currently participating in the LIV Virginia event, the tour’s first US stop of the season, alongside fellow Irish golfer Tom McKibbin, who has also secured a spot in next week’s PGA Championship. Meanwhile, Jon Rahm, McDowell’s teammate on Legion XIII, has resolved his fines with the DP World Tour, making him eligible for the 2027 Ryder Cup.

Rahm agreed to pay all outstanding fines for playing in conflicting events and will participate in DP World Tour tournaments for the remainder of the year in exchange for conditional releases in 2026. The future of LIV Golf remains uncertain, with Bryson DeChambeau considering his options if the tour shuts down after this season.

DeChambeau has discussed a potential return to the PGA Tour and is also exploring ways to expand his YouTube channel, stating, 'I think, from my perspective, I’d love to grow my YouTube channel three times, maybe even more. I would love to do a bunch of dubbing in different languages, giving the world more reason to watch YouTube. And then I’d love to play tournaments that want me.





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Graeme Mcdowell LIV Golf PGA Tour Jon Rahm Bryson Dechambeau

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Win a Two-Night Walking & Hiking Break at Redcastle Oceanfront Golf & Spa HotelEnjoy a two-night stay at Redcastle Oceanfront Golf & Spa Hotel in Donegal with dinner, breakfast, robes, slippers, bubbles, and a hot tub experience. The hotel offers scenic walking and hiking breaks with guided trails, maps, and essentials for exploring Donegal's coastline and countryside. Prices start from €219 per room, with a 20% discount for stays of two nights or more.

Read more »

Golf must be careful of soaring prize money, says head of R&ATrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Secret Service officer arrested for indecent exposure in Miami after Trump golf eventThe 33-year-old Secret Service officer was on assignment in Florida for a golf tournament that Trump was attending the day before he was arrested in the hotel

Read more »

Jon Rahm settles DP World Tour dispute, commits to tournament scheduleJon Rahm resolves his conflict with the DP World Tour by settling penalties and agreeing to a tournament schedule, ensuring his eligibility for the Ryder Cup and LIV Golf events without fines.

Read more »

Ireland to Phase Out State Accommodation for Ukrainian RefugeesThe Irish Government announces plans to wind down State-funded accommodation for Ukrainian refugees and reduce support payments, marking a shift in its response to the ongoing crisis. The move raises concerns about the future of the temporary protection framework and the welfare of vulnerable individuals.

Read more »

Ireland to host inaugural disability golf competition during the 2027 Ryder CupThe Golf for the Disabled Ryder Cup will cost the Government up to €300,000

Read more »