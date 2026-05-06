Graham Coughlan Appointed as Waterford FC Manager Until End of Season

Waterford FC has confirmed the appointment of Graham Coughlan as their new manager until the end of the season. Coughlan, who recently left his role as assistant head coach at Barrow, will take charge of the team for the first time against St Pat’s. With the club struggling at the bottom of the Premier Division, Coughlan aims to lead a turnaround and avoid relegation.

GRAHAM COUGHLAN has been officially appointed as the new manager of Waterford FC until the end of the current season. The announcement follows earlier reports by The 42 and was later confirmed by the club itself.

Coughlan, a native of Dublin, recently stepped down from his position as assistant head coach at Barrow after the team’s relegation from League Two. His first match in charge will be against St Pat’s in Inchicore on Friday evening. The club has not yet disclosed details of his backroom staff, but they are expected to be announced soon. Coughlan brings a wealth of managerial experience to Waterford, having previously led teams such as Bristol Rovers, Mansfield, and Newport County.

His playing career began with Bray Wanderers before he moved to the UK, where he played for prominent clubs like Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday. This appointment comes swiftly after the departure of Jon Daly, whose tenure ended last Friday following a 1-0 loss to Shamrock Rovers. Coughlan faces a challenging task as Waterford currently sits at the bottom of the Premier Division table, nine points behind Sligo Rovers in the race to avoid automatic relegation.

However, Waterford has played one fewer game than John Russell’s team, leaving a glimmer of hope. Waterford chairman Jamie Pilley expressed optimism about Coughlan’s ability to turn the season around. Pilley stated that Coughlan has a proven track record of rescuing teams from difficult situations and believes that the team’s performances have shown potential despite their current league position.

The chairman emphasized the importance of the upcoming stage of the season and the need for a strong finish to secure their place in the division. Coughlan’s experience and leadership will be crucial as Waterford looks to climb out of the relegation zone and finish the season on a high note





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