Graham Coughlan Signs Two-Year Contract with Waterford FC Before FAI Cup Final

Waterford FC manager Graham Coughlan has signed a new two-year contract ahead of Sunday's FAI Cup final against Derry City at Aviva Stadium. He rejected offers from UK clubs after guiding the Blues from the bottom of the table to seventh place.

Waterford FC manager Graham Coughlan has signed a new two-year contract, the club confirmed during FAI Cup final week. The news gives the Blues a major boost before Sunday's showpiece against Derry City at Aviva Stadium.

Coughlan had been on a short-term deal until the end of this season. The experienced boss has been an inspired presence at the Munster club since taking charge in early May. He ensured Waterford avoided relegation and also secured a place in this Sunday's FAI Cup final. His work has put him firmly in the picture for the manager of the year award.

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Coughlan Masterminds Waterford Turnaround

Waterford were without a win in their opening 14 Premier Division games and 10 points adrift of safety at the bottom of the table when former boss Jon Daly was let go. Coughlan masterminded a stunning turnaround. The club finished seventh, well clear of the promotion and relegation play-off. A run to this weekend's FAI Cup final has added to the gloss.

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Waterford are also just one win away from a shot in next summer's Europa League qualifiers. Coughlan said football has been part of his life and all he really knows. He said he could not have envisaged it going so well. He said he could not have talked about walking into a better dressing room with a better group of lads.

Things have probably just snowballed a little bit, he added. But he said the squad are not daft and know what football is like. He quoted the saying: we are riding high in April, shot down in May. He said he is going to try and enjoy it as best they can over the next couple of weeks.

Manager Declines UK Offers To Stay

He noted it is not until the season finishes that you can probably look back and appreciate it. While in the middle of it, it is kind of difficult to stop or to settle or to look back. You want to keep moving forward. He said it has been brilliant.

Coughlan confirmed he received multiple compelling phone offers from UK-based organizations in recent weeks. He explicitly chose to decline them to maintain focus on the club's immediate objectives. He said his primary objective was to get the club to safety and resolve the contractual uncertainty before engaging with external interests. Discussions regarding the new contract took place on a Saturday, with the deal formally completed on Sunday.

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He described the process as simple and straightforward. He wanted to avoid any distractions or public debate that might have diverted attention from the team's preparation for the upcoming FAI Cup final against Derry City. The impact of Coughlan's tenure has been statistically significant. Data indicates that only two other clubs, Bohemians and the league champions Shamrock Rovers, accumulated more points than Waterford in the league following his appointment.

Historic Cup Run After Long Drought

This achievement is particularly historic for the club. It marks their first appearance in the FAI Cup final since 2004. Reaching this stage after such a prolonged drought underscores the magnitude of the turnaround. Coughlan brings a vast wealth of experience to his role.

He made over 450 senior appearances as a player across England and Scotland. His playing career included stints at well-known clubs such as Plymouth, Livingston, and Sheffield Wednesday. This extensive background informs his current tactical approach and leadership style.

In addition to his playing credentials, he has amassed substantial coaching experience within England's lower leagues. His managerial resume includes roles at Bristol Rovers, Mansfield Town, Boston United, and Newport County. This combination makes his decision to remain with Waterford a significant retention victory for the organization, ensuring their key architect remains at the helm.