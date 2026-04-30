Graham Linehan to Appeal Conviction for Damaging Trans Activist’s Phone

The Father Ted writer is challenging his criminal damage conviction following an incident with trans activist Sophia Brooks outside a women’s rights conference. He was previously cleared of harassment charges.

Renowned television writer and vocal activist Graham Linehan is preparing to challenge his conviction related to an incident involving the damage of a mobile phone belonging to trans activist Sophia Brooks .

The incident occurred during a confrontation outside the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in Westminster on October 19, 2024. Linehan, celebrated for co-creating beloved comedy series such as Father Ted and Black Books, allegedly seized Ms. Brooks’ phone and discarded it.

While a judge at Westminster Magistrates’ Court previously acquitted Linehan of harassment charges stemming from a series of social media posts directed at Ms. Brooks both before and after the physical altercation, he was found guilty of criminal damage concerning his actions with the phone. The upcoming appeal, scheduled for Thursday at Southwark Crown Court, marks Linehan’s attempt to overturn this conviction.

The case has garnered significant attention due to Linehan’s prominent stance as an anti-trans activist and the contentious nature of the events. During the initial trial, Ms. Brooks, then 17, testified regarding Linehan’s online behavior, which included labeling her a “domestic terrorist,” a “groomer,” and an “incel. ” District Judge Briony Clarke, in her initial ruling, acknowledged that Linehan’s social media posts were “annoying,” “deeply unpleasant, insulting and even unnecessary,” but ultimately determined they did not constitute oppressive conduct.

The judge also expressed reservations about the veracity of Ms. Brooks’ testimony, suggesting that the impact of the social media posts had been overstated. However, regarding the criminal damage charge, Judge Clarke rejected Linehan’s defense that he acted to prevent Ms. Brooks from committing a crime, asserting that he should have reasonably foreseen the potential for damage to the device.

The judge described Linehan as being “angry and fed up” at the time of the incident, leading to the imposition of a £500 fine, alongside £650 in costs and a £200 court fee. Linehan’s testimony during the initial proceedings revealed the personal toll his activism has taken. He claimed his life had been “made hell” by trans activists and characterized Ms. Brooks as a “young soldier in the trans activist army.

” A point of contention during the trial was the pronouns used to refer to Ms. Brooks, with Ms. Brooks identifying as female while Linehan consistently referred to her using male pronouns, accusing her of being “misogynistic” and “abusive. ” Linehan further explained his motivations for the online posts, stating he aimed to dismantle Ms. Brooks’ anonymity, believing it enabled her to cause harm.

He also detailed the breakdown of his marriage, attributing it to the pressure exerted on his wife due to his gender-critical activism, including police visits that caused significant distress. Currently residing in the United States, Linehan is expected to be present for the commencement of the appeal, which will be presided over by Mrs. Justice Tipples and two magistrates.

The outcome of this appeal could have significant implications for the intersection of free speech, activism, and criminal law, particularly in cases involving online interactions and public confrontations. The case continues to fuel debate surrounding gender identity, online harassment, and the boundaries of acceptable discourse





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Graham Linehan Sophia Brooks Trans Activism Criminal Damage Appeal Father Ted Black Books Westminster Magistrates’ Court Southwark Crown Court

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Graham Linehan appeals conviction for damaging trans activist’s phoneIrish comedy writer Graham Linehan, known for creating Father Ted and Black Books, is set to appeal his conviction for damaging a trans activist’s phone during a confrontation outside a women’s rights conference. He was cleared of harassment charges but ordered to pay £850 in costs and fees. Linehan, a prominent anti-trans activist, claims his life has been targeted by trans activists.

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