Graham Norton Reveals 'Heartbreaking' Loss as He Misses New York City

Graham Norton has spoken about missing New York after selling his home there, while promoting his new reality show, The Neighbourhood. He also discussed his property sales in London and his continued connection to Ireland.

Graham Norton , the beloved Irish chat show host, has expressed a poignant sense of loss regarding his time spent in New York City , a place he deeply cherishes.

While currently focused on his new reality television venture, *The Neighbourhood*, Norton recently shared his feelings on the Off Menu podcast, revealing he 'misses' New York and finds the change 'heartbreaking'. This admission comes after a period of significant personal property adjustments for the 63-year-old television personality, including the sale of his stunning ivy-covered cottage in New York’s Sniffen Court last year.

This exclusive neighbourhood has long been a haven for celebrities, previously home to musical icon Lenny Kravitz and the celebrated composer Cole Porter. The sale of this property, coupled with the listing of his East London townhouse, signals a shift in Norton’s lifestyle and geographical focus. Norton’s new show, *The Neighbourhood*, presents a unique social experiment. Six households have relocated to a picturesque village in the Peak District, unaware that their lives are now part of a large-scale game show.

The families are tasked with integrating into the existing community while simultaneously competing for a substantial prize of £250,000 (approximately €288,000). The premise explores the dynamics of community, competition, and the challenges of adapting to a new environment. Norton himself has highlighted the show’s originality, emphasizing that it’s a fresh format unlike anything he’s encountered before. He expressed his genuine interest in the show’s concept, stating he wouldn’t commit to a project he wouldn’t personally enjoy watching.

Beyond the new show and property sales, Norton’s connection to both the UK and Ireland remains strong. He still maintains a residence in London, offering views of the River Thames, and cherishes his property in West Cork, Ireland, where he celebrated his marriage to Jonathan McLeod. He has described the Irish coastline as a true 'paradise', suggesting a continued deep affection for his homeland.

His reflections on New York extend beyond simply missing the city itself; Norton specifically praised its vibrant and accessible food scene. He acknowledged London’s culinary advancements, noting that it is 'catching up', but maintained that New York offers a unique ease in discovering exceptional dining experiences. This sentiment underscores his appreciation for the city’s cultural richness and the effortless enjoyment it provides.

The decision to sell his properties wasn’t taken lightly, as Norton revealed in his memoir, *So Me*, that he had been contemplating this change for 'a couple of years' before finally feeling 'brave enough' to make such a significant life alteration. He fondly recalled cherished moments spent at his London townhouse, particularly enjoying drinks by the river on warm summer evenings.

The launch of *The Neighbourhood* on ITV1 and ITVX tonight, April 24th, at 9pm, marks a new chapter for Norton, but his heartfelt expression of missing New York reveals a lingering connection to a city that clearly holds a special place in his heart. The show promises to be a compelling exploration of human interaction and the complexities of community life, a concept that clearly resonated with Norton himself





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