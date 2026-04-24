Graham Norton's New TV Venture and a Look at His Life and Wealth

Graham Norton is launching a new reality TV series, 'The Neighbourhood', and this article delves into his personal life, property holdings in London and Ireland, and estimated net worth.

Graham Norton , a household name renowned for his engaging interviews with global celebrities on his popular chat show and his charismatic hosting of the BBC's Eurovision Song Contest coverage, is embarking on a new venture into the world of reality television.

He is set to present 'The Neighbourhood', a groundbreaking new series that transforms everyday life into a high-stakes competition. This innovative format pits families and households against each other in a street-sized popularity contest, all vying for a substantial cash prize of £250,000.

The 11-part series, airing on ITV1 and ITVX, is filmed in the picturesque setting of the Peak District and promises a unique blend of intense competition, challenging tasks, and relatable domestic scenarios, offering a fresh perspective on the reality TV genre. Beyond his on-screen persona, many are curious about Graham Norton's personal life and where he chooses to call home.

Recently, the celebrated Irish broadcaster and author made significant changes to his property portfolio, placing his long-held East London mansion on the market. This elegant townhouse, situated in Wapping and overlooking the River Thames, had been his residence for over two decades. The property, marketed by Knight Frank, boasted four bedrooms, stunning arched windows, whitewashed walls, and charming wooden beams, embodying a luxurious lifestyle.

Valued at just under £5 million, the four-story townhouse included a patio, a private garden, and convenient access to a communal garden. Simultaneously, he also reportedly listed his New York property for sale. Norton himself acknowledged the emotional weight of these decisions in his memoir, 'So Me', revealing that parting with his homes was not an easy undertaking.

He explained to The Sunday Times that he had been contemplating these changes for a couple of years and finally felt prepared to embrace a significant shift in his life. He fondly reminisced about his favourite moments in the London townhouse, specifically enjoying a drink by the river on warm summer evenings.

While he is believed to still maintain a property in London, Graham has also established a tranquil retreat in West Cork, Ireland, where he celebrated his marriage to his husband, Jonathan McLeod. Growing up in Bandon, County Cork, Graham purchased a house in the scenic seaside village of Ahakista in 2003, approximately an hour's drive from his hometown. This expansive 4,000 square foot property offers breathtaking views over Dunmanus Bay and serves as his summer haven.

The couple chose the nearby Bantry House as the venue for their wedding, followed by a celebratory party at their Ahakista home. Norton has openly expressed his deep affection for the area, describing it as a 'paradise' and highlighting its unspoiled beauty. He noted that West Cork remains less developed than popular destinations like Cornwall or Devon, offering a sense of remoteness and undiscovered charm.

Turning to his financial standing, estimates place Graham Norton's net worth around £30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. A significant portion of his income stems from his commitments to the BBC. Figures released by the corporation in 2020 revealed his earnings between 2019 and 2020 to be between £725,000 and £729,999, encompassing his work on Radio 2, various programmes, and the Bafta Film and TV Awards.

As he prepares to launch 'The Neighbourhood', viewers can anticipate a captivating new reality series from a beloved television personality. The show premieres on Friday, April 24th at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Graham Norton The Neighbourhood ITV Reality TV Net Worth Property Ireland Celebrity News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New radiotherapy trial aims to reduce prostate cancer treatment side effectsThe INSPIRE study will link cancer centres across the island, with sites in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick, Waterford, Belfast and Derry

Read more »

Mary Berry's Speedy Sausage Traybake: A New Family FavouriteMary Berry shares her incredibly simple and flavourful sausage traybake recipe, perfect for a quick and easy family dinner. The recipe requires minimal ingredients and is cooked in a single tray, making it a convenient and wholesome meal.

Read more »

Hampden Hill: New Homes Combining Coastal Living with City AccessHampden Hill is a new development of contemporary homes in Donabate, Ireland, offering a balance of nature, community, and convenient access to Dublin city. The development features landscaped grounds, proximity to Donabate beach and a nature park, and will benefit from the upcoming DART+ Coastal North rail extension.

Read more »

Dirty Dancing: A New Book on the Irish Feis Fixing ScandalEllen Coyne's new book 'Dirty Dancing' explores the 2022 'feis fixing' scandal in Irish dancing, detailing allegations of competition-fixing by teachers and adjudicators. The book is praised for its empathetic and insightful approach to a story about culture, competition, and the impact on individuals involved.

Read more »

Irish Employers Divided on New Pay Transparency DirectiveA survey reveals that while many Irish employers support the goals of the EU's pay transparency directive, over 20% view the new rules as an unnecessary administrative burden. The directive, aiming to address gender pay gaps, will require salary disclosure and stricter enforcement of equal pay. Employers are bracing for potential costs as they review and potentially adjust existing pay structures.

Read more »

Coastal home where Graham Norton celebrated wedding and huge net worthITV The Neighbourhood is the new reality series hosted by Graham Norton but where does he actually spend time away from the spotlight?

Read more »