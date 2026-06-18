Graham Norton Seeks US Court Order to Identify Facebook Harasser

Graham Norton is pursuing legal action in the UK against an anonymous Facebook page that has published false and harassing content, including AI-generated images. A California court has granted him permission to request user data from Meta to uncover the perpetrator's identity.

Broadcaster Graham Norton has initiated legal proceedings to uncover the identity of the anonymous operator behind a Facebook page, The Westminster Wire, which has published a sustained campaign of false and harassing content about him.

A submission to the US District Court for the Northern District of California revealed that Norton intends to pursue legal action in the United Kingdom against the individual or group responsible. His legal team argued that the information needed to identify the account holder is held by Meta, the parent company of Facebook, in the US, and is inaccessible to English courts due to jurisdictional limits. The court has granted permission to serve Meta with a request for those records.

The Facebook page, established in December 2025 and boasting nearly 9,000 followers, has disseminated fabricated articles often paired with AI-generated images. These posts falsely imply Norton made racist, xenophobic, and anti-immigrant comments. Specific examples include a February 2026 post alleging he made derogatory remarks about Somali immigrants and a March 2026 post with an AI-generated image claiming he was hospitalized. Another March post falsely stated he made racist comments about London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Norton's representatives described the content as wholly untrue and deeply distressing, causing significant damage to his reputation. The activity on The Westminster Wire page remains intense, with six new posts about Norton published in the last 24 hours alone, making allegations about his personal and professional life. This situation highlights the persistent challenge of online misinformation and defamation on social media platforms.

Meta has previously faced similar legal pressures; in 2022, it settled a defamation case with broadcaster Miriam O'Callaghan, and in 2024, it agreed to provide information to Irish businessman Denis O'Brien to identify creators of fake ads. Norton, a nine-time BAFTA winner and long-time host of the BBC's The Graham Norton Show, seeks to hold the anonymous perpetrators accountable through the US legal system as a necessary first step toward justice in the UK





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