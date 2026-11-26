Ireland's Gambling Regulatory Authority initiates High Court action against tipster Rob Heneghan for advertising unlicensed site Gambana, marking a significant enforcement move.

The Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland has launched legal proceedings against high-profile betting tipster Rob Heneghan for promoting an unlicensed gambling platform to his vast social media following. The regulator filed these High Court actions yesterday, targeting the company he operates, Pro Sports Advice Ltd, for alleged violations of Irish gambling laws. This aggressive enforcement marks a pivotal moment in the state's efforts to crack down on unregulated betting operations that bypass national licensing requirements.

Core Legal Mechanism and Unlicensed Platform

The central issue involves the promotion of Gambana, a gambling website that has been illegally accepting bets from Irish customers without possessing a valid Irish license. While the platform claims regulation from the African island of Anjouan, the Central Bank of the Comoros Island has explicitly denied issuing such licenses, labeling them as fraudulent. Under section seventy-five of the Gambling Regulation Act two thousand twenty-four, the regulator possesses the legal authority to apply to the High Court for orders that direct relevant persons to cease prohibited gambling activities, specifically the advertising of unlicensed services.

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Heneghan’s Promotional Activities and Social Media Reach

Rob Heneghan, who markets himself as the world’s most followed racing pundit, has utilized his substantial online presence to drive traffic to the illegal site. A Pro Sports Advice Telegram account, which boasted more than sixty thousand followers in January and February, featured direct recommendations for users to place bets on major Premier League matches, including fixtures between Aston Villa and Everton, and West Ham versus Manchester United. These posts included direct links to the Gambana platform, encouraging subscribers to deposit funds to access special offers and bonuses.

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Stakeholder Positions and Regulatory Stance

The Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland has stated that its role includes taking immediate measures to stop prohibited gambling activities to protect consumers from unregulated risks. The regulator confirmed that it issued proceedings against Pro Sports Advice Limited under section seventy-five of the Gambling Regulation Act two thousand twenty-four. In response, a solicitor for Pro Sports Advice has asserted that the company only provides betting opinions and analysis, similar to services offered by the Racing Post, and does not operate any betting platform or handle client funds. However, Heneghan has not answered questions to clarify whether he maintains a commercial relationship with the operator of Gambana.

Real-World Impact and Future Legal Proceedings

This legal action carries significant implications for the betting industry, as it is the first enforcement activity undertaken by the regulator since it assumed control from Revenue and the Department of Justice earlier this year. The case is scheduled to come up for mention before a judge in January, where the court will determine if an order should be issued to block Heneghan’s company from promoting illegal gambling. The regulator warned that unregulated sites offer punters no protection for deposited money, contrasting sharply with the licensed market. Meanwhile, prediction markets Kalshi and Polymarket have already prohibited Irish users from placing wagers following similar regulatory guidance.