Tay Keith, the Grammy-nominated producer behind major hits like Travis Scott's "Sicko Mode" and Drake's "Nonstop," was found dead in his Nashville apartment during a welfare check. Authorities report no foul play, and an autopsy is pending. The 29-year-old collaborated with top artists including Eminem, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion, and was recognized by Forbes and Billboard for his influential work in modern hip-hop production.

The music world is mourning the unexpected passing of Grammy-nominated record producer Tay Keith , whose real name was Brytavious Chambers . The 29-year-old producer, known for crafting chart-topping hits for some of the biggest names in hip-hop and rap, was found deceased in his apartment on Martin Street in Nashville , Tennessee.

Officers from the Metro Nashville Police Department conducted a welfare check and discovered his body. According to the official statement from authorities, no foul play is suspected in his death, which has been classified as unclassified pending the results of an autopsy. The news has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, prompting an outpouring of grief and tributes from artists and collaborators who worked closely with him.

Tay Keith's production discography reads like a who's who of modern rap and hip-hop. He first rose to prominence with his work on Travis Scott's 2018 hit "Sicko Mode" and Drake's "Nonstop," both of which became cultural anthems. His signature sound, characterized by hard-hitting 808s and minimalist yet infectious Trap beats, made him a sought-after producer. Throughout his career, he collaborated with an extensive roster of superstars including Eminem, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, J. Cole, and 21 Savage.

His talent earned him multiple Grammy nominations, including a 2024 nomination for his production work on Drake and 21 Savage's "Rich Flex.

" In recent years, he contributed to Megan Thee Stallion's 2024 album "Megan," Jack Harlow's single "Just Us" featuring Doja Cat, and Travis Scott's "4×4. " His older credits also include Beyoncé's "Before I Let Go," BlocBoy JB's "Look Alive," and Sexyy Red's viral 2023 hit "Pound Town. " Beyond his studio work, Tay Keith was a successful entrepreneur. He founded the music label Drumatized Music Group in Memphis, Tennessee, alongside his manager, Cambrian Strong.

Their partnership was recognized on a national scale when they were both featured on Forbes' 30 Under 30 Music list in 2024. Billboard magazine also honored him, naming him one of the top producers of the 21st century. The personal impact of his loss is evident in the reactions from friends and artists. BlocBoy JB, with whom he had a long-standing collaborative relationship, shared a broken heart emoji on his Instagram story along with a photo of them together.

He also posted a screenshot of his phone call log showing numerous calls to Keith, writing a poignant message: "We talked everyday yeen tell me you was leaving.

" This raw expression of grief underscores the deep personal connections Tay Keith built within the industry. As the music community waits for further information from the autopsy, questions remain unanswered, but his legacy as a pioneering young producer who shaped the sound of a generation is already firmly established. Note: The initial input contained several unrelated headlines and navigational elements.

These have been omitted as per the instruction to ignore boilerplate and focus solely on the substantive news content regarding Tay Keith's death and career





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Tay Keith Brytavious Chambers Producer Death Hip-Hop Sicko Mode Drake Travis Scott Grammy Nomination Autopsy Nashville

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