RAYE ties Beyonce's record with 11 Grammy noms while Rosalia and Taylor Swift lead the pack in a year dominated by female artists in the music industry.

The 69th Annual Grammy Awards nominations have officially been announced, marking a historic year for female artists in the music industry. RAYE leads the pack with 11 nominations, tying a significant record held by Beyoncé. The list features a diverse array of talent, from pop superstars to rising country stars, highlighting the current dominance of women in major award categories.

RAYE Ties Record With 11 Nominations

British singer and songwriter RAYE has received a remarkable 11 nominations, tying Beyoncé's record for the most Grammy nominations received by a woman in a single year. This record was previously set at the 2025 ceremony. RAYE's second studio album, THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE, has earned recognition in Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album categories.

Also read Raye Leads Grammy Nominees with 11 Nods as Beyoncé Record is Tied

Her hit single 'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!' is nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance. Fans are already speculating that the singer could be in the running to record the next James Bond theme song. Her latest success may see her take on the iconic 007 soundtrack, following her critical acclaim and commercial success.

ROSALIA AND Olivia Rodrigo Lead With Multiple Nods

Spanish superstar ROSALIA is another major name celebrating this year's nominations, picking up nine nominations for her critically acclaimed album LUX. Among her nominations are Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year for 'Berghain', her collaboration with Björk and Yves Tumor. The singer also received recognition across several Latin and alternative music categories.

Advertisement

Olivia Rodrigo shares a seven-nomination status with Phoebe Bridgers and country singers Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert. Her latest album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, has been recognized in the Album of the Year category. Additionally, 'the cure' is nominated for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Rodrigo thanked her fans on Instagram while giving a special mention to her first-ever collaboration partner, Robert Smith of The Cure. The duo are nominated together for their song 'What's Wrong with Me', making the nomination an extra special moment for the pop star and her collaborators on this significant career milestone.

Country Stars Miranda Lambert And Ella Langley Celebrate

Country singer Miranda Lambert joined fellow star Ella Langley in celebrating the nominations with a generous reaction. Lambert took to Instagram to share her excitement and gave a lovely shoutout to her "sister Ella Langley". She wrote, "Ella I'm so happy to be riding shotgun with ya on the journey," showing wholesome appreciation for their shared success.

Ella Langley's album Dandelion and hit single 'Choosin' Texas' have both attracted major recognition in the Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year categories. This recognition marks an exciting moment for the rising country star and highlights the strong presence of country music in this year's major award races.

Advertisement

Taylor Swift And Rising Stars Join The Lineup

Taylor Swift received five nominations, including Album of the Year for The Life of a Showgirl and Song of the Year for 'I Knew It, I Knew You' from Toy Story 5. Rather than sharing a traditional reaction, Taylor posted an amusing video of Toy Story favorites Jessie and Woody. The caption 'Me & Jack all day today' was a playful nod to her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff.

The pair teamed up once again for her nominated Toy Story 5 track, allowing them another opportunity to celebrate their next music milestone. They have shared plenty of Grammy-winning moments over the years, including the album Folklore in 2021 and Midnights in 2024. This continued collaboration underscores their enduring creative partnership.

Phoebe Bridgers received seven nominations, including Album of the Year for Lost Weekend and recognition in alternative music categories. There is an Irish connection to celebrate, with Irish mastering engineer Ruairi O'Flaherty among the names connected to Bridgers' 2026 Lost Weekend. Additionally, Zara Larsson celebrated a nomination for Best Dance Pop Recording for 'Blue Moon', sparking a major resurgence in her music career.